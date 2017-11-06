Referendum questions and poll locations for Nov. 7 vote

Medicaid, a casino proposed for York County and the state pension fund will all be impacted by a Nov. 7 referendum vote that also includes a state bond question. A brief summary of each question can be found below, as well as polling locations and times.

There is also a local question in Jay, regarding funding for a broadband study. More information about that question can be found here.

Those interested a historic look at Maine's recent referendum processes should consider reading Paul Mills' piece, which can be found here.

Question 1: An Act To Allow Slot Machines or a Casino in York County

This question is a citizen initiative, meaning it was brought forward after a petition process collected enough signatures. The wording of Question 1, as it appears on the ballot, is this:

Do you want to allow a certain company to operate table games and/or slot machines in York County, subject to state and local approval, with part of the profits going to the specific programs described in the initiative?

If approved, Question 1 would allow for the acceptance of slot machine operator/casino operator licenses for a specific individual, one that owned at least 51 percent of a Penobscot County horse track in 2003. Shawn Scott, majority owner of the Bangor Raceway back in 2003 and current owner of Capital 7, would therefore be the only one who could be issued the license. Question 1 would also allow the new casino to be within 100 miles of an existing casino, something previously prohibited, and increase the total number of slot machines registered by the state from 3,000 to 4,500.

Slot machine income would be taxed at 39 percent, while table games would be taxed at 16 percent. Slot machine income would go toward a number of initiatives, per the law referenced by Question 1, including 10 percent to the Department of Education for K-12 essential programs and services and 10 percent to supplement harness racing purses; 3 percent to the Sire Stakes Fund, the Agriculture Fair Support Fund and to go toward reducing property taxes; 2 percent for the Fund to Encourage Racing at Maine's Commercial Tracks and a University of Maine scholarship; and 1 percent for the gambling board's expenses/the gambling addiction prevention and treatment fund, the Penobscot Nation/Passamaquoddy Tribe, drug education initiatives, to supplement Department of Health and Human Services' funding for the aging and disability services, and to the municipality the casino is in. Table game income would be similarly divided: 9 percent for DOE funding, 3 percent for the Gambling Control Board, 2 percent for the municipality and 2 percent for the Coordinated Veterans Assistance Fund.

A "yes" vote on Question 1 enacts the new law, allowing for the state to issue the licenses. Approval would still be required at the municipal level in whatever community the York County casino was sited it. A "no" vote on Question 1 would prevent the licenses from being issued.

Question 2: An Act To Enhance Access to Affordable Health Care

This question is a citizen initiative, meaning it was brought forward after a petition process collected enough signatures. The wording of Question 2, as it appears on the ballot, is this:

Do you want Maine to expand Medicaid to provide healthcare coverage for qualified adults under age 65 with incomes at or below 138% of the federal poverty level, which in 2017 means $16,643 for a single person and $22,412 for a family of two?

If approved, Question 2 would require the state to expand Medicaid access for Mainers under the age of 65 who have incomes at or below 133 percent of the federal poverty line, plus 5 percent of the nonfarm income poverty line. Currently, to qualify for MaineCare, a Maine resident must meet certain income levels and also be either 65 years or older, the parent of a child under the age of 18, pregnant, blind or disabled. Question 2 would therefore impact qualifying Mainers under the age of 65 who where not previously eligible for assistance.

In 2017, 138 percent of the federal poverty level would be $16,643 for a single person, $22,412 for a family of two, $28,180 for a family of three and $33,948 for a family four.

The Affordable Care Act is anticipated to cover 90 percent of the healthcare costs qualifying adults under the age of 65 without children by 2020. The state would cover the remaining 10 percent.

DHHS would be mandated to submit amendments to enact the coverage within 90 days to the federal government, as well as report monthly to the Legislature on the status of impacted programs. State agencies would be required to report on revenue generated through the expanded coverage and transfer savings to a MaineCare Stabilization Fund prior to the end of the fiscal year.

The Office of Fiscal and Program Review indicated in a fiscal impact statement that the initiative would require net annual appropriations of $54.49 million to cover the initiative, matched by $525 million in federal funds.

A "yes" vote supports the expansion and its associated directives to the state. A "no" vote opposes it.

Question 3: An Act To Authorize a General Fund Bond Issue to Improve Highways, Bridges and Multimodal Facilities and Upgrade Municipal Culverts

This question is a bond issue, meaning it was passed by two-thirds of the Legislature prior to appearing on the warrant. The wording of Question 3, as it appears on the ballot, is this:

Do you favor a $105,000,000 bond issue for construction, reconstruction and rehabilitation of highways and bridges and for facilities or equipment related to ports, harbors, marine transportation, freight and passenger railroads, aviation, transit and bicycle and pedestrian trails, to be used to match an estimated $137,000,000 in federal and other funds, and for the upgrade of municipal culverts at stream crossings?

If approved, Question 3 would authorize the state to issue $105 million in bonds. A total of $100 million would be administered by the Department of Transportation, with $80 million going toward the construction and rehabilitation of state highways, secondary roads and bridges. As municipalities are required to contribute 50 percent of project costs under the Municipal Partnership Initiative program, the $80 million is expected to leverage $88 million in local and federal funds.

The other $20 million would be spent on facilities and equipment associated with ports, harbors, marine transportation, aviation, railroads, public transportation, bicycles and pedestrian trails. That money is expected to be matched by approximately $49 million in federal, local and private funds.

The remaining $5 million would be administered by the Department of Environmental Protected, funding grant programs to replace culverts at stream crossings.

Assuming a 5 percent interest over the 10 year life of the bond, the $105 million would cost $133,875 million in principal and interest.

A "yes" vote supports authorizing the state to issue the bond. A "no" vote opposes it.

Question 4: Resolution, Proposing an Amendment to the Constitution of Maine To Reduce Volatility in State Pension Funding Requirements Caused by the Financial Markets

This question is a constitutional amendment, meaning it was passed by two-thirds of the Legislature prior to appearing on the warrant. Approving this question would add the associated amendment to the state constitution. The wording of Question 4, as it appears on the ballot, is this:

Do you favor amending the Constitution of Maine to reduce volatility in state pension funding requirements caused by the financial markets by increasing the length of time over which experience losses are amortized from 10 years to 20 years, in line with pension industry standards?

If approved, Question 4 would impact the Maine Public Employees Retirement System. The amendment would extend the retirement period for unfunded liability from investment losses from 10 to 20 years, giving the system additional time to pay back losses incurred through investing. Supporters of this amendment have argued it would make the system more stable by helping insulate the state against major budget increases or force reductions required to meet the 10-year deadline.

A "yes" vote supports approving the constitutional amendment. A "no" vote opposes it.

Polling locations and times

Note: All polls close at 8 p.m.

AVON - municipal building at 1116 Rangeley Road - opens at 8 a.m.

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - town office at 1001 Carriage Road - opens at 8 a.m

CARTHAGE - town office at 703A Carthage Road - opens at 8 a.m.

CHESTERVILLE - town office at 409 Dutch Gap Road - opens at 8 a.m.

COPLIN PLANTATION (& Wyman Twp) - town office at 8 School Street - opens at 10 a.m.

DALLAS PLANTATION - townhouse at 436 Dallas Hill Road - opens at 10 a.m.

EUSTIS - town office at 88 Main Street - opens at 8 a.m.

FARMINGTON - community center at 127 Middle Street - opens at 8 a.m.

INDUSTRY - town office at 1033 Industry Road - opens at 8 a.m.

JAY - community building at 13 Community Drive - opens at 8 a.m.

KINGFIELD - Webster Hall at 38 School Street - open at 8 a.m.

NEW SHARON - town office at 11 School Lane - open at 8 a.m.

NEW VINEYARD - Smith Memorial Hall at 1680 New Vineyard Road - opens at 8 a.m.

PHILLIPS (& Madrid) - Phillips Primary School at 15 Russell Street - opens at 8 a.m.

RANGELEY - town office at 15 School Street - opens at 8 a.m.

RANGELEY PLANTATION - School House at 393 South Shore Drive - opens at 10 a.m.

SANDY RIVER PLANTATION - town office at 33 Town Hall Road - opens at 10 a.m.

STRONG (& Freeman) - Forster Memorial Building at 14 South Main - opens at 8 a.m.

TEMPLE - town hall at 258 Temple Road - opens at 8 a.m.

WELD - multi-purpose room at 23 Mill Street - opens at 10 a.m.

WILTON - municipal building at 158 Weld Road - opens at 8 a.m.