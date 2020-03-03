Refugee resettlement program discussed at commissioner meeting

FARMINGTON - County Commissioners were provided with a presentation on the federal refugee resettlement program by representatives of Catholic Charities Maine, with one commissioner indicating that he would now support Franklin County's inclusion in the program.

On Feb. 4, Commissioners Terry Brann of Wilton and Clyde Barker of Strong voted to not accept federally-resettled refugees in Franklin County. The vote was taken in the context of Executive Order 13888, which was issued by President Donald Trump on Sept. 26, 2019. The order requires states and localities to consent in writing to the resettlement of refugees. The order was then blocked by a federal judge in Maryland on Jan. 15 with a preliminary injunction, and is not currently active.

Brann and Barker both said at that time that they were concerned that a large number of refugees could be settled by the government in Franklin County without adequate support.

On Tuesday, Stephen Letourneau, the Chief Executive Officer of Catholic Charities, and Hannah DeAngelis, the director of the organization's refugee service program, attended the commissioners' meeting to provide an overview of the program. Both representatives indicated, both at the meeting and in a letter sent to commissioners last month, that Catholic Charities Maine had no plan to resettle refugees in Franklin County.

"There's absolutely no plan today or in the foreseeable future to expand the refugee program to Franklin County," Letourneau said.

The vast majority of refugees were settled in Cumberland County, Letourneau and DeAngelis said, due to that region's capacity, resources such as school programs and interpreters and community partnerships that had been developed over time between Catholic Charities and local organizations. While refugees were occasionally placed in Augusta and Biddeford if family members lived in the area, the representatives said, they would not place refugees somewhere they wouldn't be set up to succeed.

"It's unfair to the community and it's unfair to the refugee," Letourneau said.

Catholic Charities Maine is contracted by the federal government to place refugees in the state of Maine. Refugee status is assigned to people who can prove they have a well-founded fear of persecution in their home country, and should not be confused with other immigration statuses, such as asylum seekers. Refugees were picked through interviews conducted by the United Nations, then waited in refugee camps for potential admittance into a country.

This year, DeAngelis said, 18,000 people will be admitted into the United States through the refugee resettlement program. One hundred of those refugees will settle in Maine; DeAngelis said that 22 had already arrived as of Oct. 1, 2019, the start of the program's year.

Refugees were screened by the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Bureau of Investigation prior to being transported into the country, DeAngelis said. That screening included checking into backgrounds and comparing refugee statements regarding their fear of persecution with historical information from their previous county. There was also a health screening process.

DeAngelis said that Catholic Charities received notice from the U.S. State Department two weeks before a refugee arrived at the Portland Jetport. Federal funding reimbursed costs associated with getting the refugees settled for the first 90 days: housing, clothing, food and referrals for medical services, to learn English and education or vocational training. Unlike asylum seekers, who are not allowed to work per federal requirements, refugees can begin working immediately.

Secondary support could be provided over a five-year period after the 90 days, DeAngelis said, including services relating to long term integration and language skills.

A common misconception, Letourneau said, was confusing the refugee program with other forms of immigration, such as asylum seekers. Several hundred asylum seekers arriving in the Portland area last year resulted in the city opening up a temporary shelter and prompted the state to expand General Assistance eligibility. Executive Order 13888 only applies to the refugee resettlement program.

Following the presentation, Commissioner Barker said that he would be in favor of accepting refugees. While he did not want to see people that needed help in the area placed on the "back burner," Barker said that the level of federal support for the refugee program had convinced him to accept it.

"Who are we to say no to it?" Barker said. He said that when he had previously voted in favor of not accepting refugees, he had been thinking of the Portland asylum seekers. Now that he had received information about the refugee program, Barker said that he was in favor. "I've got to change my attitude," he said.

Commissioner Brann said that it appeared the board's previous decision didn't make any difference, as Catholic Charities had no intention to resettle refugees in Franklin County. Brann also said that the board would wait for all of its members to be present prior to voting on the issue; Commissioner Charlie Webster of Farmington was absent Tuesday.

In other business, commissioners made a motion that county department heads, or someone they designate, be present at least one meeting each month. That requirement will also be included in the latest job description approved by the commissioners: that of the Communications Director. That position will be advertised by the county soon, County Clerk Julia Magoon said.

Meanwhile, acting Communication Director Amanda Simoneau recommended the hiring of Henry Nowinski as a full-time dispatcher. Nowinski, who has first responder experience through Livermore Falls Fire Department, was previously hired as a part-time dispatcher last month. He will be occupying a recently-vacated position, following the anticipated departure of a dispatcher.

Commissioners approved that hire, as well as paying $200 annually for a digital scheduling program that would allow dispatchers and the director to remotely monitor their work schedules. That system had been used by the Farmington Police Department for some time, Simoneau said.

She also noted that the Franklin County Regional Communications Center was having an issue with water penetrating at least one buried line, breaking a cable that could not be repaired until the spring. That break did not adversely impact the center, as other lines remained functional, but Simoneau said that the problem did need to be addressed. Water often collects in one portion of the pavement outside the center, and county officials agreed the best solution was finding a way to fix that issue.