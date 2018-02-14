Replacement reservoir on Powder-house Hill in the works

FARMINGTON - The Board of Assessors of the Farmington Water Department are planning to replace the earthen water reservoir located on Powder-house Hill this year, utilizing the recommendations of an engineering firm. The project, which is expected to exceed $2.5 million in cost, will be discussed at a board meeting on Feb. 20.

The Farmington Village Corporation's primary water storage facility is a 5 million gallon earthen reservoir that was constructed in 1936. The decision to replace the reservoir was made after a preliminary report was issued last summer by Dirigo Engineering of Fairfield. That report outlined alternatives for repairing or replacing the existing reservoir.

The current synthetic liner and floating synthetic cover, installed in 1977, are believed to have reached the end of their useful service life. The report noted that the current system and the degradation of the synthetic components presented potential health and security hazards that must be addressed. The Environmental Protection Agency issued a paper on the subject of similar water storage facilities in 2002.

“Reservoirs with floating covers are susceptible to bacterial contamination and re-growth from untreated water that collects on the cover surface," the EPA report reads. "Birds and animals are attracted to the water surface and may become trapped. If the cover rips or is otherwise damaged, any untreated water on the cover would mix with the stored water, potentially causing health problems. Floating covers on storage reservoirs are susceptible to rips and tears due to ice damage, vandalism, and/or changing operating water levels."

Other issues raised by Dirigo Engineering include the size of the reservoir, which they indicated was "excessive" and could lead to water quality degradation, and the size of the inlet/outlet pipe and transmission line, which the report said was undersized. As a result, the report said, the flow rate from the reservoir is limited, creating a low pressure issue at higher elevations within the system.

The Maine Department of Health & Human Services has also issued a letter encouraging the replacement of the reservoir due to the potential for contamination and other concerns.

The alternative chosen by the assessors calls for construction of a new, 2.5 million gallon, cylindrical wire-wound, pre-stressed concrete reservoir immediately adjacent to the existing reservoir off Anson Street.

Construction would be expected to begin during the summer of 2018. Once the new reservoir was in place, the old earthen reservoir would be drained, the liner and cover removed and the reservoir void would be filled or graded smooth.

Construction costs for the project are expected to exceed $2.5 million. The assessors are pursuing a loan agreement for funding through the Maine Rural Water program. The project would also require an application to the Maine Public Utilities Commission for a water rate increase to fund the construction costs. The assessors anticipate that the rate increase to water customers may be as much as 25 percent over current rates.

Project-summary information sheets are available at the Farmington Water Department on High Street. The Board of Assessors will meet with representatives from Dirigo Engineering on Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m. for an information session. All meetings of the Board are open to the public. The project is expected to be taken up by the Farmington Planning Board at their meeting on March 12.