Residents approve air pack purchase at special town meeting

FARMINGTON - A special town meeting was held at the Community Center last night, with roughly 40 residents in attendance. The warrant questions addressed the purchase of 20 air packs for the Fire Rescue Department, the sale of a parcel of land and the appropriation of funds for the Front Street drainage project.

Residents approved the appropriation of a sum not to exceed $120,000 for the purchase of 20 new air packs for the Fire Department. The current air packs have aged past National Fire Protection Association compliant standards and are unusable. The funds will be used from the Unassigned Funds account, which had a balance of approximately $1,813,798 at the end of the 2016 budget year.

A parcel of land measuring roughly 12 by 69 feet at the north end of the Church Street Parking Lot will be sold to Pamela and David Poisson after getting approval from town members. The lot is a portion of the land acquired by the town from the estate of James Murphy on Nov. 5, 2015. The Poissons have expressed interest in expanding their abutting lot and will buy the land for $637.50. The town will retain an easement over a portion of the lot to allow for maintenance on the embankment and fence adjacent.

Lastly, town members approved the appropriation of $7,890 from the Unassigned Fund Balance to cover an overdraft in budget for the Front Street drainage project. The project was completed in 2016, but due to unforeseen circumstances the costs went over the estimated total. The appropriated amount will cover those costs.