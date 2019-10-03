Residents express concern about mobile home

WILTON - The Board of Selectpersons met following Tuesday's special town meeting; they responded to a petition from residents and a request to consider placing a moratorium on a marijuana ordinance.

The petition, which was signed by a number of homeowners from a section of neighborhoods off the East Wilton Road, expressed concern over potential mobile and modular homes moving into the area. If that were to happen, the petition stated, it would most likely decrease the value of their homes.

"We want to know what we can do. A lot of us have been there 30 years. It's a real concern," Webb Avenue resident Tracy Brooks said.

Earlier this year the town received a bid on a half-acre parcel on Webb Ave. that had been acquired through a foreclosure process. The property had a house on it that was demolished by the town for safety reasons. Though the bid did not go through, the prospective buyer had planned to put a mobile home on the lot.

"This is a friendly petition. It's just a place to start and be heard. We're worried about property value, that's what this is about," Brooks said.

Selectman Tom Saviello said the group basically has two options: they could purchase the lot from the town or they could work to get the Residential 1 zoning laws changed so that mobile and modular homes are forbidden. In the meantime, the board voted to look into getting the property off the realty listings and agreed to look at the next best step.

A special town meeting will be scheduled next month to vote on an Adult Use Marijuana Moratorium. The moratorium would not make any changes for businesses already in operation but would allow the town time to fine tune regulations.

"The town needs to come up with some rules. The state hasn't so the town needs to," resident Keith French said.

Code Enforcement Officer Charlie Lavin said the Planning Board has gotten a number of applications for marijuana businesses and that there isn't enough criteria for licensing. The board will schedule a special town meeting and decide on a warrant at their next scheduled meeting on Oct. 15.