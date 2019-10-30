Restoration project at Butterfield Cemetery seeks to preserve history

By Richard Corey

If one was doing their grocery shopping over the last several weeks at the Hannaford Store in West Farmington, one may have noticed a group of people at the historic 200-year-old plus Butterfield Cemetery that lies on the north side of the parking lot. The gathering was not an interment but was a restoration project being conducted by the Maine Old Cemetery Association and members of the Sandy River Chapter of the Maine Genealogical Society.

Deborah Tripp Probert, MOCA's Workshops Committee member, demonstrated the proper methods for headstone cleaning using only D2, soft brushes, flexible plastic scrapers and plenty of clear water. Experienced area volunteers Cheryl Willis Patten, Jane Stinchfield, Kelly Fox Gray, Maxine Brown and William Jennings, paired with "first timers" to assist in cleaning or to demonstrate the technique of dowsing to locate unmarked graves.

The Butterfield Cemetery was named after the Butterfield family, one of the pioneer families to move to Farmington. The earliest Butterfields were Samuel and Jonas Butterfield who arrived in 1781. The Butterfield Cemetery contains at least 25 family burial plots with numerous burials. Many of the graves are some of Farmington's early settlers with surnames such as Bean, Butterfield, Davis, Roberts and Whittier to name a few.

There are also veterans from the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812, and the Civil War that lie at rest here. The Town of Farmington is restoring the veterans' gravestones.

The focus of the restoration project of the Butterfield Cemetery was to begin preserving many of the headstones by carefully cleaning the surface of stable headstones, documenting and mapping all burials. Many of the headstones are in poor condition and need much more extensive restoration. Over the course of the last several weeks over 20 volunteers and interested persons attended, carefully cleaned a large number of headstones, and flagged many unmarked burials.

For more information on cleaning gravestones, please visit moca-me.org/cleaning-gravestones