Results and photos from Farmington’s July 4th parade

FARMINGTON - With the theme "Making a Difference" the Farmington Rotary Club-sponsored parade brought color, noise and fun to the downtown this Independence Day. Local photographer Scott Landry was out and about and was kind enough to share his pictures with the Daily Bulldog.

Also included below are the judge's results, listed by category and then by place.

Agriculture/Animal - 1st place: Franklin County Dairy Club.

Antique Car/Truck/Tractor - 1st place: Sugarloaf; 2nd place: Earl Allen Retirement Project, a 1928 Ford; 3rd place: 1938 John Deere.

Float - 1st place: Community Dental; 2nd place: New Hope Baptist Church; 3rd place: Franklin Savings Bank.

Band/Music/Walkers - 1st place: Upward Bound; 2nd place: First Apostolic Church; 3rd place: Sparrow Nest Theater.

Military Service/Patriotic -1st place: American Legion; 2nd place: Franklin County Democrats; 3rd place: Smiling Goat Precision Juggling Corp.