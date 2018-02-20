Results announced for 3rd annual Rangeley Winterpaloozah

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Skating Club and the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce are pleased to announce that the 3rd Annual Rangeley Winterpaloozah! was a huge success. The event took place on Sunday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Haley Pond and Rangeley Town Park.

The Skating Club and the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce teamed up this year to expand the event, which included all the favorites from past years - skating, curling, pond hockey, fat tire bikes, snowshoes, kick sleds, horse and cart rides, marshmallow roast, snow golf, snow kite, snow castle and more, as well as a slate of new pay-to-enter competitions for the entire family, with prizes awarded to winners in each competition. Competitions include Cardboard Sled Race, Dog Keg Pull, Frying Pan Toss, "Paloozah" Carry (a variation on the popular wife-carry event), Fat Tire Bike Race, Snow Sculpture Contest and the "Paloozathon" Race.

Winners of the competitions were:

Paloozathon Race

Men – Kris Thompson

Women – Robin LeBlond

Youth – Brayden Thompson

Cardboard Sled (Best Design) – (Tie) Michael Flewelling with Troy Hathaway and Tessa Eustis

Cardboard Sled (Race) – Violet & Jeffrey Chase

Dog Keg Pull

Small Dogs – Eric Anderson with Fiona

Medium Dogs – Nancy Perlson with Scout

Large Dogs – BJ Carter with Bear

Frying Pan Toss

Men – Pete Clancy

Women – Maureen Clancy

Youth – Will Clancy

Fat Tire Bike Race

1st Place – Chris Riley

2nd Place – Eric Anderson

3rd Place – Andrew Flanagan

Paloozah Carry

1st Place – Matt & Liz Blair

2nd Place – Lily Temple & Drew Rogers

Snow Sculpture Contest – Aurora & Brittany Wetherill

The organizers were very pleased with the turnout and expressed their appreciation for all the volunteers who helped organize the event – and are already looking forward to planning next year’s 4th Annual Rangeley Winterpaloozah.