Results announced for 3rd annual Rangeley Winterpaloozah
RANGELEY - The Rangeley Skating Club and the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce are pleased to announce that the 3rd Annual Rangeley Winterpaloozah! was a huge success. The event took place on Sunday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Haley Pond and Rangeley Town Park.
The Skating Club and the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce teamed up this year to expand the event, which included all the favorites from past years - skating, curling, pond hockey, fat tire bikes, snowshoes, kick sleds, horse and cart rides, marshmallow roast, snow golf, snow kite, snow castle and more, as well as a slate of new pay-to-enter competitions for the entire family, with prizes awarded to winners in each competition. Competitions include Cardboard Sled Race, Dog Keg Pull, Frying Pan Toss, "Paloozah" Carry (a variation on the popular wife-carry event), Fat Tire Bike Race, Snow Sculpture Contest and the "Paloozathon" Race.
Winners of the competitions were:
Paloozathon Race
Men – Kris Thompson
Women – Robin LeBlond
Youth – Brayden Thompson
Cardboard Sled (Best Design) – (Tie) Michael Flewelling with Troy Hathaway and Tessa Eustis
Cardboard Sled (Race) – Violet & Jeffrey Chase
Dog Keg Pull
Small Dogs – Eric Anderson with Fiona
Medium Dogs – Nancy Perlson with Scout
Large Dogs – BJ Carter with Bear
Frying Pan Toss
Men – Pete Clancy
Women – Maureen Clancy
Youth – Will Clancy
Fat Tire Bike Race
1st Place – Chris Riley
2nd Place – Eric Anderson
3rd Place – Andrew Flanagan
Paloozah Carry
1st Place – Matt & Liz Blair
2nd Place – Lily Temple & Drew Rogers
Snow Sculpture Contest – Aurora & Brittany Wetherill
The organizers were very pleased with the turnout and expressed their appreciation for all the volunteers who helped organize the event – and are already looking forward to planning next year’s 4th Annual Rangeley Winterpaloozah.
