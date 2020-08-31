Results of the 4th Annual Color Me United 5K Run/Walk
FARMINGTON - United Way of the Tri-Valley Area’s COLOR ME UNITED 5K Run/Walk went off without a hitch this weekend, despite rainy skies. Thanks to the rain, there was no need to hook up hoses for the traditional spraying of runners at the color stations.
Teams and individuals were able to safely stay with their own groups and away from others, masks, physical distancing, hand sanitizer and a staggered start (by group) were all modifications that helped make the event safe.
United Way wishes to thank the sponsors who made this event possible:
PLATINUM sponsors Poland Spring, Randy Keach Auto, Technology Solutions of Maine, OTIS Federal Credit Union, Franklin Savings Bank, State Farm Insurance.
GOLD sponsors, The Wood Mill of Maine and the FMH Medical Staff.
SILVER sponsors Consolidated Communications and Full Bloom Hydroponics,
BRONZE sponsor United Insurance/Shiretown Agency.
In-kind sponsors include Oakhurst (lots of replenishing chocolate milk), Poland Spring (lots of refreshing bottled water), Black Bear Graphics, and Narrow-Gauge Cinemas.
United Way congratulates all participants and race bracket winners. Top Finishers (participants timed themselves if they were interested) are below:
10 and under
Female – Reagan Quimby
Male – Henry Dunton
Ages 11-19
Female - Bree Griffen
Male – Sam True (overall race winner for all categories)
Ages 20-29
Female – Abigail Hunt
Male – Ross Mackenzie
Ages 30-39
Female - Jaimi Buck
Male – Max Weinreb
Ages 40-49
Female – Melissa Pound
Male – Isaac Ball
Ages 50-59
Female – Sarah Martin (overall winner for female)
Male – Lance Lemieux
Ages 60+
Female – Pamela Thompson
Male – Paul Mills
Without the more than 50 volunteers, ranging from set up, crossing guards, color and water sprayers and more behind the scenes, this event would not have been possible. UWTVA thanks the volunteers who helped keep the event safe and fun.
For more race results and times, please check the United Way website at www.uwtva.org. For more information in general, be sure to visit and like United Way on Facebook, www.facebook.com/uwtva or the Tri-Valley Area, visit our website or call 778-5048.
