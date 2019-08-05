Results of the Blueberry Festival Parade

WILTON - The 37th Annual Blueberry Festival brought hundreds to downtown Wilton this weekend for one of the area's biggest summertime events.

Organizer Shannon Smith thanked local first responders, town departments and civic groups for helping make the event a success. These included fire and police departments, local churches, the town office and Recreation Department staff, as well as members of Franklin County Chamber.

"Thanks to all the properties and business owners that allow use of their places to put crafters and vendors, with money raised for rental fees the cost of the festival is kept down," Smith said.

Smith also thanked the Kora Temple for participating in the parade, Friends of Wilson Lake for providing boat rides, Wilton Fire Department for giving children rides in the engine and Emblem Club members.

For those interested in donating to next year's festival can contact Smith at 778-4726. The festival is always the first full weekend of August, next year landing on Aug. 7 and 8. The theme will be "Happy Birthday MAINE" celebrating the state's Bicentennial. Go to https://wiltonbbf.com/ for up-to-date details.

The 37th Wilton Blueberry Festival Parade Results are as follows:

Commercial: 1st Spencer Transport; 2nd Brooks Lawn Care; 3rd Home Auto Group

Americanism: 1st Slingshot (Timberlake); 2nd Am. Red Cross; 3rd 1948 Jeepster (Ryder)

Most Original: 1st Winter Hill; Taxidermy 2nd; Train with children (Paige) 3rd

Mardi Gras: 1st Farmington Emblem Club #460; 2nd Dalene Tyler 3rd Franklin Savings Bank

Blueberry: 1st Western ME Com. Action; 2nd Allied Realty

Antique Cars: 1st 1929 Madel A (Knowlton); 2nd Dick Hutchinson

Tractors: 1st Maine Antique Tractor Club; 2nd John Deere

Best Youth Group: 1st Girl Scouts Troop #331; 2nd Team Tucker & Marcie

Best Walking Group: 1st Tri Valley United Way; 2nd Skowhegan Saving Bank

Wheels : 1st Circle T Farm; 2nd Wiscasset Raceway

Horse: 1st Charlene Cushing; 2nd McCleery Horses

Prize ribbons and money can be picked up at the Wilton Town Office after Monday.