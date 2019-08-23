Results of the Phillips Old Home Days contests and competitions
PHILLIPS - Results of the Phillips Old Home Days races and competitions are as follows:
$435 was raised from the bathtub race for the North Franklin Snowmobile Club. Winners were:
Men:
1st: Forrest and Orrin MItchell (3rd consecutive year)
2nd: Josh Therrien and Colby Varney
3rd: Gregory and Brighton Silva
Women:
1st: Deedra York and Kayla Berkey
2nd: Meghan Murray and Grace Christie Dunlop
3rd: Alisa Blundon and Amanda Seekins
Kids:
1st: Max Hav and Joe Jimmy Thorpe
2nd: Dane and Conrad Silva
3rd: Gabby and Kayla Smith
Couples:
1st: Sammi Schroeder and Joe Stevens
2nd: Dalton Stufflebean and Dalton Jordon
3rd: Tyler Schroeder and Isabela Deichmann
Lighthouse:
Winners: Forrest and Orrin Mitchell (3rd consecutive year)
Frog Jumping: 1st- Katheryn Bubier (96 in.), 2nd Everly Kemp (78 in.), 3rd Jacob Guay (72 in.)
Photo Contest: Black and White- 1st Diana McCall, 2nd Susan Shaw. People- 1st Joyce Berry, 2nd Jenna Osgood, 3rd Mac Smith. Scenery- 1st Jeanne White, 2nd Samantha Ryan Spencer, 3rd Carrie Abbott. Animals- 1st Char Fine, 2nd Susan Shaw, 3rd Cathy Walton. Judge's Choice- Jeanne White
Flower Show: First Place- Bonnie Kinney, Susan Shaw, Joyce Berry, Micha Frye. Second Place- Micha Frye and Diana McCall.
Participant Ribbons- Diana McCall and Pricille Tyler. Judge's Choice- Kathy Trodden
Results of the Children's Parade
Judge's Choice #1 Veteran's Day and Memorial Day are my favorite holiday. Colby Ross.
Judge's Choice #2 My Favorite Holiday Halloween
Frannie Hill
Cutest #3 Christmas at Disney
Acadia and Aspen Averill
Most Original to Theme Happy Grandparents Day.
Jackson, Kallee Foss, Neviah Fall,Brooklyn, Denver, Charlie Smith, Peyton Ladd, Kaydence Bachelder and Finnely Toothaker.
Most Beautiful: Halloween- Kat and Maddie Bubier.
and Funniest- # 5 Atlas White and Everly Kemp
Dennis McLaughlin Memorial Horseshoe League
3rd place: Eric Adams and John Osgood
2nd place: Jimmy Barker and Pete White
1st place: Dan Mclaughlin and Ron Searles
RESULTS of 2019 PARADE:
Most Beautiful- 1st Mardi Gras
2nd May Day
Youth- 1st Easter
2nd St. Pats
3rd Phillips Baseball
Most Original-
1st Sandy River Business Assoc.
2nd Mail Truck
3rd Sandy River Railroad
Big Rigs- GCA Logging, Inc. trucks
Judge's Choice- Harvest Scene (Gould Family and Honored Couple)
Old Cars- 1st Blue and White Chevy
2nd Green and Black Coupe
Lumberman’s Competition Results:
Overall Winner Pete White (21 points)
2nd place Dalton Gordon (19 points)
3rd place Tim Arms (18 points)
Results of the 5K Race:
Men: First place - Joshua Plog 18:03
Second place - Joseph McDermott 18:09
Third place - Ansel Malonee 18:46
Women: First place - Callee Douglas 22:12
Second place - Alora McCuddy 22:47
Third place - Emellia Ewell 25:57
Fastest Local Male: Joshua Plog
Fastest Local Female: Jasmine Carlton 38:19
And no trophies, but -
Oldest Runner - Naomi Henderson 40:35
35th Time in this Race - Daryl Searles 28:07
Results of the Children's Races:
Younger than 4: Sarah Packard age 4 First place
Age 4 - 7: First place - Jaxon Bacon age 7
Second place - Elliot Plog age 7
Third place - Brooklyn Adams age 6
Age 8 -12: First place - Kaiden Longley age 11
Second place - Lila Ewell age 9
Third place - Zachary Partridge age 10
2019 Bill Robichard Memorial Vollyball Champions
1st "Mid Life Crisis" Noel Dolbier, Mikelle Davenport, Doug Osgood, Sherra Osgood,,Kirby Ross, and Luke Romanoski.
2nd "Comin' in Hot"
3rd "Avengers"
Hot Dog Eating Contest:
Kids- Tanya Darling
Adults- Josh Kelley
The winners each received a blue ribbon and a $10.00 Hannaford gift certificate.
Bike Race:
Age 0-5: 1st Jase Paul
2nd Brady Blake
3rd Jameson Smith
Ages 6-8:
1st Thomas Thorne
2nd Drew Newcomb
3rd Quil Artea
Ages 9-10:
1st Nick Ciampa
2nd Ben Ciampa
3rd Paige Ricker
Ages 11-14:
1st Clayton Murray
2nd Mitchell Maceda
3rd Wyatt Campbell
*Bike Drawing: Boys- Mitchell Maceda (gave bike to his cousin Kasen McGlynn), Girls- Esma Artea. This event is in memory of Derek Searles and Darlene Rowe.
Honored Couple: Glennis and Conley Gould Sr.
Honored Lumberman: Ben Mitchell
2019 King and Queen: Clayton Murray and Copper Veilleux
