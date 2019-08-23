Results of the Phillips Old Home Days contests and competitions

PHILLIPS - Results of the Phillips Old Home Days races and competitions are as follows:

$435 was raised from the bathtub race for the North Franklin Snowmobile Club. Winners were:

Men:

1st: Forrest and Orrin MItchell (3rd consecutive year)

2nd: Josh Therrien and Colby Varney

3rd: Gregory and Brighton Silva

Women:

1st: Deedra York and Kayla Berkey

2nd: Meghan Murray and Grace Christie Dunlop

3rd: Alisa Blundon and Amanda Seekins

Kids:

1st: Max Hav and Joe Jimmy Thorpe

2nd: Dane and Conrad Silva

3rd: Gabby and Kayla Smith

Couples:

1st: Sammi Schroeder and Joe Stevens

2nd: Dalton Stufflebean and Dalton Jordon

3rd: Tyler Schroeder and Isabela Deichmann

Lighthouse:

Winners: Forrest and Orrin Mitchell (3rd consecutive year)

Frog Jumping: 1st- Katheryn Bubier (96 in.), 2nd Everly Kemp (78 in.), 3rd Jacob Guay (72 in.)

Photo Contest: Black and White- 1st Diana McCall, 2nd Susan Shaw. People- 1st Joyce Berry, 2nd Jenna Osgood, 3rd Mac Smith. Scenery- 1st Jeanne White, 2nd Samantha Ryan Spencer, 3rd Carrie Abbott. Animals- 1st Char Fine, 2nd Susan Shaw, 3rd Cathy Walton. Judge's Choice- Jeanne White

Flower Show: First Place- Bonnie Kinney, Susan Shaw, Joyce Berry, Micha Frye. Second Place- Micha Frye and Diana McCall.

Participant Ribbons- Diana McCall and Pricille Tyler. Judge's Choice- Kathy Trodden

Results of the Children's Parade

Judge's Choice #1 Veteran's Day and Memorial Day are my favorite holiday. Colby Ross.

Judge's Choice #2 My Favorite Holiday Halloween

Frannie Hill

Cutest #3 Christmas at Disney

Acadia and Aspen Averill

Most Original to Theme Happy Grandparents Day.

Jackson, Kallee Foss, Neviah Fall,Brooklyn, Denver, Charlie Smith, Peyton Ladd, Kaydence Bachelder and Finnely Toothaker.

Most Beautiful: Halloween- Kat and Maddie Bubier.

and Funniest- # 5 Atlas White and Everly Kemp

Dennis McLaughlin Memorial Horseshoe League

3rd place: Eric Adams and John Osgood

2nd place: Jimmy Barker and Pete White

1st place: Dan Mclaughlin and Ron Searles

RESULTS of 2019 PARADE:

Most Beautiful- 1st Mardi Gras

2nd May Day

Youth- 1st Easter

2nd St. Pats

3rd Phillips Baseball

Most Original-

1st Sandy River Business Assoc.

2nd Mail Truck

3rd Sandy River Railroad

Big Rigs- GCA Logging, Inc. trucks

Judge's Choice- Harvest Scene (Gould Family and Honored Couple)

Old Cars- 1st Blue and White Chevy

2nd Green and Black Coupe

Lumberman’s Competition Results:

Overall Winner Pete White (21 points)

2nd place Dalton Gordon (19 points)

3rd place Tim Arms (18 points)

Results of the 5K Race:

Men: First place - Joshua Plog 18:03

Second place - Joseph McDermott 18:09

Third place - Ansel Malonee 18:46

Women: First place - Callee Douglas 22:12

Second place - Alora McCuddy 22:47

Third place - Emellia Ewell 25:57

Fastest Local Male: Joshua Plog

Fastest Local Female: Jasmine Carlton 38:19

And no trophies, but -

Oldest Runner - Naomi Henderson 40:35

35th Time in this Race - Daryl Searles 28:07

Results of the Children's Races:

Younger than 4: Sarah Packard age 4 First place

Age 4 - 7: First place - Jaxon Bacon age 7

Second place - Elliot Plog age 7

Third place - Brooklyn Adams age 6

Age 8 -12: First place - Kaiden Longley age 11

Second place - Lila Ewell age 9

Third place - Zachary Partridge age 10

2019 Bill Robichard Memorial Vollyball Champions

1st "Mid Life Crisis" Noel Dolbier, Mikelle Davenport, Doug Osgood, Sherra Osgood,,Kirby Ross, and Luke Romanoski.

2nd "Comin' in Hot"

3rd "Avengers"

Hot Dog Eating Contest:

Kids- Tanya Darling

Adults- Josh Kelley

The winners each received a blue ribbon and a $10.00 Hannaford gift certificate.

Bike Race:

Age 0-5: 1st Jase Paul

2nd Brady Blake

3rd Jameson Smith

Ages 6-8:

1st Thomas Thorne

2nd Drew Newcomb

3rd Quil Artea

Ages 9-10:

1st Nick Ciampa

2nd Ben Ciampa

3rd Paige Ricker

Ages 11-14:

1st Clayton Murray

2nd Mitchell Maceda

3rd Wyatt Campbell

*Bike Drawing: Boys- Mitchell Maceda (gave bike to his cousin Kasen McGlynn), Girls- Esma Artea. This event is in memory of Derek Searles and Darlene Rowe.

Honored Couple: Glennis and Conley Gould Sr.

Honored Lumberman: Ben Mitchell

2019 King and Queen: Clayton Murray and Copper Veilleux