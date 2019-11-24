Retired educators provide funds to classroom teachers

FARMINGTON - Each year in October, the Franklin County Retired Educators hold a silent auction to raise money for an in-school grant for a classroom teacher in Franklin County.

This year’s target system was Mt. Blue Regional School District, from which the organization received 11 applications. Since the auction was very successful, the group was able to fund two projects at $300 apiece.

This year’s recipients are Kathryn Desjardins at W.G. Mallett School’s Life Skills program and Matt Fournier at Mt. Blue High School.

Desjardins will use her grant to purchase Language Builder kits to support critical language development with photos and manipulative materials. Fournier intends to purchase hands-on materials to enable students to build a soil-less growing environment for classroom use.

Both Desjardins and Fournier will provide updates on their project results at the May meeting of the Retired Educators.