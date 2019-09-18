Roads reopen, firefighter discharged from hospital as investigation continues

FARMINGTON - The investigation into the explosion at 313 Farmington Falls Road continued Wednesday, as the first firefighter injured in the explosion was discharged from Maine Medical Center and a nearby intersection reopened for the first time since Monday morning.

Investigators with the State Fire Marshal's Office and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives continue to work the scene of Monday's devastating explosion at the LEAP, Inc. building on the Farmington Falls Road. Tuesday evening, the decision was made to reduce the size of the perimeter to one side of Route 2, allowing the nearby intersection with High Street to reopen. While some debris has been picked up - including the numerous sheets of paper blown clear of the building - a significant amount of blown insulation continues to coat the traffic triangle and attached park, as well as sidewalks along the Farmington Falls Road.

Yesterday, Sgt. Ken Grimes of the State Fire Marshal's Office said that investigators would work slowly and methodically through the scene to determine why the building exploded Monday morning, killing Farmington Fire Rescue Capt. Michael Bell, 68, and injuring several other people.

Maine Medical Center has announced, via a press release Wednesday afternoon, that Firefighter Joseph Hastings, 24, was discharged Wednesday. Hastings' condition was previously upgraded from fair to satisfactory.

"I want to thank the Farmington community, my firefighter brothers and sisters, my family and everyone who has offered their support," Hastings said, as part of the hospital's statement.

Four firefighters remain hospitalized at Maine Medical. The condition of Capt. Timothy Hardy, 40, was also upgraded Tuesday evening, from fair to satisfactory. Chief Terry Bell, 62; Capt. Scott Baxter, 37; and Firefighter Theodore Baxter, 64; all remain in critical condition at Maine Medical. Larry Lord, 60, the LEAP Inc. maintenance supervisor injured in the explosion, has been hospitalized at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

The number of people receiving assistance from American Red Cross of Maine has continued to increase as the organization has established contact with more displaced residents, many from the trailer park adjacent to the LEAP building. As of Wednesday, Red Cross indicated in a statement that it was helping 17 people but that number could grow; estimates for the number of people displaced by the blast have gone as high as 30.

Red Cross provides short-term needs such as food and shelter and then provides referrals to community services to meet longer-term needs.

A number of different funds and other opportunities to assist those impacted by explosion have been started within the community. These include: