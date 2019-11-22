Roderick-Crosby Post 28 members collect worn, tattered flags for retirement

FARMINGTON - On the month that residents celebrate Veterans Day, the members of the local American Legion Post, Farmington collected tattered and faded flags from the graves of area veterans.

There are hundreds of Civil War, World War I and II, Korean and Vietnam War servicemen and women resting at Riverside, Fairview and other cemeteries in the area. Each Memorial Day, members of Roderick-Crosby Post 28 go grave to grave to adorn them with American flags. After Veterans Day, post members collect tattered flags for formal retirement.

"I am honored and humbled to perform this act," said Stephan Bunker, 1st Vice Commander of the Roderick-Crosby Post 28, after participating in Wednesday's gathering. "I can only hope someone will do me the same honor when I am laid to rest."

Tattered flags that are removed from grave sites receive formal retirement ceremonies via fire at a later date.

Anyone with similarly torn or faded flags may give them to Post members to be added to the ceremony. Alternately, interested people can call 778-9371 and leave a message.