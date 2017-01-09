Rollover crash results in arrest, felony trafficking charge

NEW VINEYARD - A rollover crash resulted in an Avon man's arrest on charges of driving after his license was suspended and not reporting the accident by the quickest means possible. He was later charged with felony trafficking in prison contraband.

At 1:13 on Saturday morning, Franklin County Sheriff's Office Deputy Derek Doucette was called to a single vehicle rollover crash on Lake Street in New Vineyard.

According to Doucette's investigation, the driver was identified as Zachariah Scott, 29, of Avon. He was arrested and charged with Class E misdemeanor operating after suspension and transported to the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington.

"Once at jail he (Scott) was asked if he had any drugs on his person. He didn't admit to having any, however a search revealed he was in possession of 'dabs,'"said Sheriff Scott Nichols. Dabs refers to a smokeable oil extracted from hashish, a potent form of cannabis (marijuana).

Scott was then charged with Class C felony trafficking in prison contraband.

He was released Jan. 7 on $500 cash bail. A court date of Feb. 28 was scheduled.