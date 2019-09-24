Rollover on Route 4 results in injuries

STRONG - A rollover crash on Route 4 resulted in three injuries Monday evening, including one passenger that was transported via LifeFlight to Central Maine Medical Center.

According to Sheriff Scott Nichols, first responders were dispatched to Route 4 in Strong at approximately 4:28 p.m. Monday, for a crash near the Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife building. A 2018 Dodge Journey had left the roadway, struck a utility pole and rolled over into a field.

The vehicle operator, Nils Matolay, 81 of Pace, Fla., told police that he had fallen asleep while driving. Matolay and both of his passengers, Marie Bubier, 78 of Phillips, and Barbara Matolay, 74 of Pace, Fla., were injured in the crash. Bubier was transported via a LifeFlight helicopter that landed at the scene to CMMC, while the Matolays were transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital via NorthStar EMS.

Responding units included FCSO Deputy Brian McCormick, Sgt. Matthew Brann, Lt. David St. Laurent and Deputy Alec Frost. In addition to Strong Fire Department and NorthStar, off-duty Officer Jacob Richards from Farmington Police Department assisted at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation by FCSO.