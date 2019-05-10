Rotary supports UMF students in leadership competition

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Rotary recently provided $1,000 for students from the University of Maine at Farmington to participate in the Collegiate Leadership Competition.

Students participating in the competitions solve timed challenges. The students are judged on completing the challenge as well as the process they used. The UMF team was one of six that recently competed in the Northeast Regional competition, and placed second behind the University of Southern Maine. This is particularly noteworthy since teams are comprised of six members and due to a team member's unforeseen circumstances, UMF's team only had five members.

The UMF team went on to compete in the “World Championship” - there was a team from Canada - and placed 14th out of 87 teams from a wide variety of colleges and universities.

Students were selected to participate through a competitive application process. They met every Friday to practice for the event.

At last week’s Rotary meeting, Farmington Rotarians were given a leadership challenge similar to one the students were to solve in competition. Challenged by the skills test were Ann Yorks, Lisa Park Laflin (wearing hat to designate the team leader), Terri Winslow, Frank Underkuffler, Dick Davis and Holly Barron. After cheating a few times the team completed the challenge!

The Farmington Rotary has been serving local and global communities since 1925. The Rotary Club welcomes all to meetings which are in the North Dining Hall at UMF at 7 a.m. every Thursday. Rotary invites everyone to come network, hear from weekly presenters and learn more about its impact in the community and around the world.

A hallmark of Farmington Rotary is its youth programs. The Farmington Rotary is believed to be the only Rotary in the world that has a continuum of youth clubs to cultivate service. These start in elementary school with Early Act, and go all the way to college with Next Act, Impact, Interact, and Rotaract.