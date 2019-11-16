Rotary’s Festival of Trees returns to Farmington December 7

FARMINGTON - Farmington Rotary launches the holiday season on Chester Greenwood Day with its annual Festival of Trees held at the Farmington Community Center on Middle Street in Farmington on Saturday, Dec. 7. Doors will open at 9 a.m. for viewing of 23 full size trees, five tabletop trees and 10 wreaths.

This year the full-size trees include a special community tree where Rotary invites people in the community to bring an ornament to hang on the tree throughout the day of the festival.

Some of the themes of this year’s trees include: Dr. Seuss; Polar Express; I’ll Be Gnome for Christmas; First Responders; Buffalo Plaid in memory of Tom Eastler; and Warm and Cozy Christmas. Two special trees will also be on display honoring the events that occurred this September – a 1,000 paper cranes that asks for continued recognition of Larry Lord’s healing and a Firefighter tree. Larry Lord was the maintenance man for LEAP who was critically injured in the explosion of the LEAP building on Sept. 16. The firefighter tree will feature patches from fire departments around the State of Maine and honor the heroism of our firefighters and first responders.

In addition to the trees, there will be unique wreaths decorated by businesses and community members. Wreaths are purchased from the Farmington Historical Society to support their efforts of making Farmington a thriving community that preserves and recognizes its history.

There will also be homemade cookies and hot chocolate served throughout the day, a cuddly stuffed Dalmatian door prize, and a raffle tree with thousands of dollars of prizes donated by area businesses. This tree is always a highlight of the Festival of Trees. Proceeds from this and other trees and wreaths benefit local and international programs that help build youth leaders, reduce food insecurity, improve water quality, and eradicate polio.

The Festival of Trees concludes with a social hour starting at 5 p.m. with a cash bar and appetizers and an auction of the trees which begins at 6:30 p.m.

All trees that are auctioned off will be delivered by Farmington Rotarians. For $25.00 off the purchase price bidders can pick up their own tree.

Interested in bidding on a tree but cannot attend the auction? There will be proxy bidders for absentee bids so please see any Rotarian throughout the event to make your bid.