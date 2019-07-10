Route 27 camper roll over causes no injuries

CHAIN OF PONDS TOWNSHIP - A single-vehicle accident took place yesterday, causing no injuries according to a report from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. At about 4:45 p.m. the department responded to a call reporting a rolled vehicle; the New Jersey-licensed RV camper was heading south on Route 27 when it took a corner too fast and went off the road, landing on its' side.

The couple, 71-year-old Dwight Phillips and 69-year-old Sharon Phillips, sustained minor injuries. They were both evaluated by NorthStar Paramedics but did not require hospital transport. According to responders, speed was the leading cause of the crash. Deputy Elmes and Sergeant Scovil were assisted on scene by Maine Game Warden Scott Stevens and members of the Eustis Fire Department.