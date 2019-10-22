RSU 73 and LEAP team up in honor of Lord family

JAY - An annual fundraising event next month will take on new meaning as organizational reigns are passed from family to community. The Jake Lord Play It Safe Foundation might not have happened this year had members of LEAP and Regional School Unit 73 not stepped up to the plate, or, more appropriately, the half court line.

The sixth annual basketball competition between current and former Phoenix players focuses on the importance of safety for young athletes, particularly when it comes to the risks associated with concussions. The event is a popular one historically, filling the gymnasium at Spruce Mountain High School and raising thousands of dollars for better equipment for regional athletes.

The Play it Safe Foundation was started by Jake Lord's sister, Jenna, after his death in 2011. Jake was a star athlete for RSU 73 but suffered from multiple severe concussions. The results were detrimental as Jake's mental health declined and eventually lead him to take his own life. Medical research has indicated that concussions can alter an athlete's mental state, creating mood swings and often leading to depression. Repeated head injuries have been linked to the high-profile suicides of National Football League players and other athletes.

The JLPISF not only raises funds and educates the public, but works to advocate for better policies to protect young athletes like Jake, with hopes of reducing the number of injuries during high school sports.

This year's event is expected to be well attended as community members look for ways to support the Lord family, who are focusing on getting through the tragic explosion of Sept. 16 that hospitalized Jake's father Larry Lord. When Jenna Lord informed Spruce Mountain Athletic Director Marc Keller that she would not be able to organize this year's fundraiser, staff members rose to the occasion, bringing in LEAP to help.

"It's an honor to be able to keep this event going. Not only to support the Lord family, but to support the message of the foundation," LEAP Residential Services Coordinator Megan Goodine said. "Everybody is looking for ways to help. This is huge for the LEAP community to help make sure this fundraiser happens no matter what."

The Jake Lord Play it Safe Foundation basketball competition will take place on Friday, Nov. 29 beginning at 12:45 p.m. The day of games will include a silent raffle, auction, concessions and a 50/50 raffle. For more information contact megan@leapcommunity.org or mkeller@rsu73.com. Visit the foundation's website at www.playitsafefoundation.org.