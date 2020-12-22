RSU 73 Board of Directors implements mental health safety plan for winter sports

JAY - Regional School Unit 73 Board of Directors voted to approve winter sports Tuesday evening, with the exception of wrestling which has been put on hold throughout the state. The vote overrides their Dec. 11 decision to not allow athlete participation in any sports.

The announcement a week and a half ago that student athletes would not be allowed to practice or compete with their teammates brought opposition from people throughout the community, including students, parents, and even local business owners. A petition was started by students, and a special meeting for Tuesday evening was scheduled soon after.

"I'm a homeschooling mom, and we don't even utilize RSU 73 sports. But I'm also a small business owner, and I've been watching this happen from within- hearing from the community on a daily basis," Betsy Mancine said. "The board has an incredible opportunity and, I believe, a responsibility, to help these students."

Mancine was one of several health professionals to speak to the issue during the public comment portion of the meeting. Physician Michele Knapp also read a statement, saying she was asked to give her professional opinion.

"I am concerned about the well being of students, and the community at large...students have been wearing masks and following guidelines better than we expected. We need to give them something active and something to look forward to," Knapp said.

In response to the overwhelming concern voiced by parents, professionals and students alike, board member Joel Pike suggested adding an element of mental health fitness to the routine of Spruce Mountain athletes. The additional guideline would require all teams to dedicate at least 25 percent of weekly practice to activities that enhance mental health.

"We need to listen to what we've been told. These students need help. They need our support. We need to step up and recognize [the concerns] and put those supports in place to help them," Pike said.

Those activities could be centered around coping skills, or reframing, or focusing on the larger community, Pike said, but regardless, teams would be expected to report back to the board on a monthly basis.

The motion was approved unanimously, and will apply to all sports.

All sports, with the exception of wrestling which was tabled until further notice, were approved for winter programming following all of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services and Center for Disease Control safety guidelines.