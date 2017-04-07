RSU 73 board talks budget, administration at Thursday’s meeting

JAY - The RSU 73 school board continued their deliberations on the 2017-18 budget Thursday evening, discussing wide ranging cuts targeting roughly $1 million of positions, stipends and supply lines.

The administration was initially tasked by the school board to reduce the budget by $673,000, down to $18.1 million, a task complicated by $376,000 of budgetary increases. The bulk of these increases relate to contractual raises and benefits, although that number also includes an additional $70,000 in tuition for out-of-district placements. The district is decommissioning its day treatment program, resulting in some students needing to be sent out of district.

The list of $1 million in potential reductions presented by the administrative team Thursday included nine positions, including classroom teachers at the elementary school, two at the high school, two at the middle school, two at the primary school and two positions with special education. Other proposed reductions include the technology director, with another administrator taking up the supervision of the program, an administrative assistant at the elementary school, and a secretarial position. Stipends for Positive Behavioral Intervention & Supports, the Evaluation Committee and the Department Heads were also proposed to be cut. Also proposed to be cut was roughly $30,000 associated with the New England Association of Schools and Colleges, a regional accreditation association. The list included other, previously-proposed cuts, such as tennis, Nordic skiing and cross-country running as well as a partial reduction of the drama stipend.

Notable items that did not make the list of potential cuts include the digital arts instructor and additional teaching position cuts: one classroom teacher and one Special Education.

The curriculum coordinator position, which some speakers at previous meetings had suggested could be reduced or removed, remains in the budget. The proposal presented Thursday would have 20 percent of the cost of the curriculum coordinator paid for out of federal Title 1 funds.

Administrators are in the process of developing a pay-to-play policy for athletics, which will be presented to the policy committee for review. Superintendent Kenneth Healey suggested that if pay-to-play did generate any revenue, those funds could go toward reestablishing eliminated programs or stipends.

Speakers and board directors questioned why central office lines were not reduced, particularly after school board directors specifically requested the consideration of $56,000 in cuts to central office. Director Michael Morrell of Jay, who made that proposal as part of a $150,000 array of cuts, expressed frustration that the administration hadn't incorporated that reduction.

Board Chair Denise Rodzen of Livermore Falls agreed. "While some [reductions] have been incorporated, I feel personally that some have just been totally ignored," she said.

Morrell asked the administration to prepare numbers for the board's consideration, with a $56,000 reduction to central office lines offsetting the reestablishment of several stipends, including the PBIS and Evaluation Committee, department heads, the tennis, Nordic skiing and cross-country running coaching stipends, as well as the proposed reductions to drama and LEGO League stipends.

Rodzen asked for budget information surrounding the removal of an administration assistant from the middle school, with the assistant principal at the high school then splitting time between both buildings. Staff members questioned that proposal, saying that administrative position was important to the operation of the middle school.

Director Doug DiPasquale of Jay brought up a number of maintenance and repair lines where the district has not historically spent all of the budgeted funds. He suggested that money might be pulled out of those maintenance lines to go toward reducing the budget.

Despite the proposed $670,000-plus reduction in expenditures, Director Joel Pike of Jay pointed out that the local tax assessments were still projected to rise. "It [the savings] still isn't going to be reflected to the taxpayers," Pike said.

The issue is a projected reduction in revenue, with those figures remaining very much up in the air due to political uncertainty surrounding the Governor's proposed budget and its impact to general aid to education. Further complicating the revenue picture is Jay's application for a sudden and severe disruption relating to the Verso mill, which would impact the amount of money towns would need to raise.

The district has less carryover to utilize this year, having expended $1.2 million in unassigned funds last year to reduce the budget's impact on taxpayers. With a budget freeze in place since Sept. 26, 2016, the district hopes to recoup a carryover of $200,000 to use this year. Presuming $673,000 in cuts and an $18.1 million budget, the current state numbers would have the three towns raising $11.9 million: $392,00 more than the current fiscal year.

The next school board meeting is April 13 at 6 p.m. at the Spruce Mountain Middle School cafeteria.