RSU 73 board to talk budget on March 13

LIVERMORE - The Regional School Unit 73 board will continue budget discussions next week at Spruce Mountain Primary School, potentially setting proposed figures in advance of an April 5 district-wide budget meeting.

Preliminary figures previously discussed include $18.8 million in expenditures, an increase of roughly $750,000 over the current fiscal year. However, changes in General Purpose Aid statewide, a $1.35 million cash balance and a significant reduction in Jay's valuation are currently projected to result in a $1.44 million reduction in the local education tax assessment, mostly in Jay.

Jay has successfully applied for a reduction in its state valuation, citing the "sudden and severe" disruption due to the idling and eventual shutdown of the No. 3 machine and some associated equipment at the Verso Androscoggin Mill. While Verso later announced that the machine would be restarted to manufacture packing products, the state previously approved a $61.55 million reduction in Jay's valuation for 2016, 2017 and the 2018 proposed valuation.

The reduction in valuation results in more state support for RSU 73 and less local funding through the Jay assessment. Additionally, the state is providing additional funds to General Purpose Aid this year and will also be funding 100 percent of its share of the Essential Programs and Services model, rather than the previous 97 percent.

The overall impact of these changes, as currently proposed, would be a combined decrease in the local education assessment of $1.44 million. The bulk of that decrease would impact the Jay assessment: taxpayers would contribute $1.39 million less than the current fiscal year, with both local EPS and above EPS funding lines seeing significant decreases.

Livermore and Livermore Falls would see smaller reductions in their local assessments: $41,000 and $8,000, respectively. There is a significant shift of local funds out of the above EPS line (i.e. funds that districts raise above what is provided through EPS) and into the state funding formula due to a proposed increase in the state's education mill rate - the minimum rate the towns are required to contribute to receive full funding - of 8.19 to 8.51. Livermore Falls, for example, would see a $108,000 increase in its local contribution to EPS, but a $117,000 decrease in its above EPS contribution.

The budget would also benefit from the district's significant cash balance: $1.36 million as opposed to last year's $200,000.

Included in the proposed $750,000 expenditure increase, representing a 4 percent increase as compared to the current fiscal year, is $720,000 for increases in Special Education expenditures. Tina Collins, the director of RSU 73's special services department, said at the March 1 meeting that the increase chiefly stemmed from three areas: reductions in federal money that had been deferring local and state funding, additional out-of-district placements and the creation of a day treatment program for elementary students.

Colllins said that the district had five new students that had come into RSU 73 with individual education plans that require out-of-district placements. Those placements are expected to cost a combined $135,000 in tuition - hiking that line to $275,000.

RSU 73 is also seeking to create a behavioral program for approximately 12 to 12 students in grades 2 to 5, hiring a Special Education teacher and two Ed Techs, as well as utilizing time from other specialists. That program, which is budgeted at $183,000, would run out of Spruce Mountain Elementary School. It was an attempt at earlier intervention for troubled students, Collins said, as well as ensuring that their peers in other programs could focus on their own work. In addition to being better for students, Collins and some board directors noted, earlier intervention provided greater potential to avoid costs later in each participating students' education.

The budget also encompasses an initial payment associated with the proposed, $5.87 million energy efficiency renovation for RSU 73 buildings. Debt service expenditures would actually decrease, however, due to the retirement of the Spruce Mountain Middle School project debt. More details can be found here.

Adult Education is proposing a $15,000 decrease in its local assessment - $5,000 less from each town as compared to the current fiscal year.

The RSU 73 school board meeting to discuss the budget will be held at the Spruce Mountain Primary School gym in Livermore at 6 p.m. on March 13.

The district-wide budget meeting, where residents of the three towns vote to set the budget, is tentatively set for April 5 at the Spruce Mountain Middle School cafeteria in Jay. The validation referendum would follow at a later date, with residents either approving or rejecting the action taken at the April 5 meeting.