RSU 73 budget passes in all three towns

LIVERMORE FALLS - The RSU 73 voters validated an $18 million school budget Tuesday evening, with each town supporting the action taken at last month's budget meeting.

The residents of RSU 73 voted to validate the budget by a vote of 711 yes and 538 no. Each town approved the budget: Jay by a relatively-narrow vote of 316 in favor and 295 opposed, Livermore Falls by a vote of 155 in favor and 91 opposed and Livermore by a vote of 240 in favor and 152 opposed.

The approved budget includes multiple position reductions, including teachers, administrators and secretarial positions, as well as funds pulled out of the transportation, operations, legal fees, supply lines and a technology repair budgets. In total, the budget is $745,000 less than the current fiscal year, or 3.9 percent.

At present, utilizing the figures associated with Governor Paul LePage's budget, Jay would see a significant reduction in its Essential Programs and Services contribution, while Livermore and Livermore Falls would see increases.

Jay's successfully applied for a "sudden and severe" adjustment to its valuation, due to recent events at the Verso Androscoggin Mill. That reduction in valuation, along with the $745,000 reduction in expenditures, is currently projected to result in approximately an $862,000 assessment reduction in Jay.

Livermore and Livermore Falls' assessments, however, are projected to increase; Livermore by approximately $107,000 and Livermore Falls by approximately $150,000, per the most up-to-date projections.