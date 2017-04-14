RSU 73 directors approve $18 million budget

LIVERMORE - The RSU 73 school board voted to send an $18 million budget to the voters next month, approving a final set of adjustments to reestablish coaching and committee stipends previously considered for elimination.

The 5 to 3 vote by the board approved an $18,054,636 budget, representing a reduction of $745,078 from the current fiscal year, or 3.9 percent. Accounting for $313,000 in annual increases, such as increased salaries and benefits, the budget includes more than $1 million in cuts. That total reduction would exceed the $673,000 goal the board set at the beginning of the budget process.

As previously discussed, cuts include nine positions, including classroom teachers at the elementary school, two at the high school, two at the middle school, two at the primary school and two positions with special education. Other proposed reductions include the technology director, with another administrator taking up the supervision of the program, an administrative assistant at the elementary school, and a secretarial position.

Other funds would be pulled out of transportation, operations, legal fees, supply lines and a technology repair budget. Also proposed to be cut is roughly $30,000 associated with the New England Association of Schools and Colleges, a regional accreditation association.

The Digital Arts position, previously considered for elimination, has been left intact. School board stipends, which several directors discussed as a potential cut, will likewise be left in the budget; as the board's $25 per meeting stipend was listed in the reorganization plan, it would take a lengthy process, including a referendum, to alter the stipend. State law mandates a minimum payment of $10 per meeting.

Board Chair Denise Rodzen asked for the total cost of a number of stipends considered for elimination, including a junior varsity sports stipend, coaching stipends for the cross-country, Nordic and tennis teams, reductions of the drama and LEGO League stipends, as well as committee stipends for Positive Behavioral Intervention & Supports, the Evaluation Committee and the Department Heads.

Upon tabulating a total of $67,850, Rodzen requested a motion that would pass the budget and fund those stipends. Offsetting that increase would be $31,000 in reductions to repair and maintenance lines and another $36,850 in cuts to be determined by the administrative team.

"I do believe we are very close to what we've been looking for," Rodzen said.

Director Joel Pike of Jay made that motion and Director Doug DiPasquale of Jay seconded it.

Transportation Director Ken Vining listed the possible repair and maintenance reductions spread across the district's schools. He warned the board that issues could eventually arise due to those lines being reduced over long periods of time.

Pike researched a number of budget lines that historically were not entirely spent but had been proposed to be flat-funded for the 2017-18 budget. These represented opportunities to cut small amounts of money here and there, Pike suggested, noting that some of his findings lined up with the maintenance and repair reductions presented by Vining. Those lines could represent areas to find the additional $36,850 in reductions, he said.

Rodzen, Pike, DiPasquale, Director Michael Morrell of Jay and Director Holly Richards of Livermore were in favor of the motion. Director Shari Ouellette of Jay, Director Tammy Frost of Livermore Falls and Director Jackie Knight of Livermore Falls were opposed.

The exact impact of the budget on the local assessments is unclear due to the uncertainty surrounding the state's budget process. Jay's successful application for a "sudden and severe" adjustment to its valuation will provide that town with a significant reduction in its Essential Programs and Services contribution, estimated at $927,000 by the Maine Department of Education. That, along with the $745,000 reduction in expenditures, is currently projected to result in approximately an $862,000 assessment reduction in Jay. That figure will almost certainly change as the Maine State Legislature takes up Governor Paul LePage's budget proposals, which include a number of alterations to the EPS formula incorporated into the district's current ED279 revenue report.

Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere was thanked by the board for her work relating to the sudden and severe adjustment application.

Livermore and Livermore Falls' assessments, however, will likely increase; Livermore by approximately $107,000 and Livermore Falls by approximately $150,000 per the most up-to-date projection. While the proposed budget's expenditures are less than those of the current fiscal year, the district cannot call upon the $1.2 million in unassigned funds it used last year to help fund the 2016-17 budget. Instead, the budget will include $200,000 in unassigned funds garnered through a budget freeze that began in September.

The tentative budget approval process would have directors signing warrants on April 27, with a district-wide budget meeting on May 11 and a validation referendum on May 30. That schedule has not been formalized.