RSU 73, RSU 9 extend closures

LIVERMORE FALLS - Following recommendation from Governor Mills, Regional School Unit 73 and 9 have both decided to extend school closures until at least April 27.

The districts had originally planned to reopen to the public on March 30, but have made the decision to extend that closure due to the state's proclaimed emergency status.

RSU 73 Superintendent Scott Albert reported there have been no confirmed cases within RSU 73.

"This is still meant as a deterrent and is the district being pro-active," he wrote in a press release.

During the closure, staff will be working remotely to provide learning activities as well as bagged meals.

For a complete list of RSU 73 pick up locations for meals and work. For details on RSU 9 meal and work offerings.