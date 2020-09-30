RSU 73 staff member tests positive for COVID-19

LIVERMORE FALLS - A Regional School Unit 73 district-wide staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. According to the district's superintendent, the staff member was not in school during their infectious period and, per the Maine Center for Disease Control, no further action is required at this time.

Superintendent Scott Albert made the announcement via a letter sent to staff, students and their families on Wednesday.

"Since we live in a small community, we feel it is very important to share all information that is pertinent to everyone’s health and safety," Albert wrote. "This letter is to inform you that a district-wide staff person associated with RSU 73 recently tested positive for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). However, this person was not in school during their infectious period and no further action is needed at this time per the Maine Center of Disease Control."

In the letter, Albert asked for people to monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and contact their health care provider for those showing symptoms. The letter also included a basic description of the respiratory illness and its symptoms as well as Maine CDC recommendations such as proper hand-washing, using hand sanitizer when soap and water are unavailable and avoiding touching the eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Maine CDC is reporting 59 new cases across the state Wednesday, mostly in York, Cumberland and Androscoggin County.

As is the case with a number of districts across the state, RSU 73 has been utilizing a hybrid model that has students divided into cohorts that participate in both in-school classes and remote learning.