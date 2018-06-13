RSU 73 superintendent resigns to be closer to home

LIVERMORE FALLS - After serving Regional School Unit 73 for the last four years, Superintendent Kenneth Healey will be moving closer to home, he said, taking a job as superintendent of RSU 16 serving Poland, Minot and Mechanic Falls.

Currently, the Gorham resident commutes to Livermore Falls each Monday, leaving his family behind for the week before returning home on Friday.

"It has taken a toll on me, so I'm taking the opportunity to be closer to home," he said.

Healey came to RSU 73 for his first superintendency position in the fall of 2014 after serving as principal at Lisbon High School for 11 years. Prior to that he worked even closer to home as assistant principal at Westbrook High School. Healey will be replacing Tina Meserve who was hired this spring as the new superintendent for RSU 9.

"Poland is a great community and I'm looking forward to seeing how it goes," he said.

Healey will submit a formal resignation to the school board at tomorrow night's meeting.

"This has been a wonderful community to work with and it's been fun, even during the difficult times," he said.