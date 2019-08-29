RSU 73 teacher selected as finalist for Maine Teacher of the Year

AUGUSTA - Spruce Mountain's Robert Taylor, this year's recipient of the 2019 County Teacher of the Year award for Franklin County, has advanced as one of three state finalists, the Maine Department of Education announced Wednesday.

Taylor, a science teacher well known in Regional School Unit 73 for his work in the school and the community, was nominated by student Lily Bailey. He was then selected from a pool of many other Franklin County teachers by a panel of teachers, principals and business community members. Fifteen teachers were selected across the state - one for each county except Lincoln County - and the field was further narrowed through a portfolio review and presentations to an independent panel.

Taylor received a Bachelor of Science in Biology/Secondary Education from the University of Maine at Farmington and a Master of Education degree from the University of Maine. Teaching since 1989, he has taught math and science classes, as well as Advanced Placement Environmental Science and serving as the district's Gifted and Talented Coordinator. He now teaches science at Spruce Mountain Middle School.

Taylor has been the coach for the Spruce Mountain's Envirothon team for 20 years, helping guide students as they tackle projects relating to disciplines such as soil science, forestry, wildlife and aquatic ecology. Taylor and his students have branched out into a variety of other, related projects, including the watershed study of Moose Hill Pond and Parker Pond - sources of drinking water for the Livermore Falls Water District - work with the Androscoggin Land Trust, alternate energy projects, as well as planting experimental chestnut trees as part of a joint project with the American Chestnut Foundation and Maine Forestry Service.

"I've always tried to get kids involved with things outside of the school," Taylor said back in May, when he was nominated as the County Teacher of the Year.

The two other finalists are Heather Whitaker, the alternative education teacher at Gorham Middle School and the Cumberland County Teacher of the Year; and Tom Gray, a teacher of Social Studies, English, and the Gifted and Talented program at Camden Hills Regional High School, representing Knox County.

The Maine Teacher of the Year Award process is overseen by Educate Maine, an organization that advocates and studies educational policy and practice, on behalf of the Maine Department of Education.

In October, the 2020 Maine Teacher of the Year will be selected after a school site visit and final interview.