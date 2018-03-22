RSU 73 voters to consider $18.8 million budget

LIVERMORE - The Regional School Unit 73 board voted to advance a proposed $18.8 million budget to residents at the April 5 district-wide budget meeting Tuesday evening.

The budget, $18,804,544, would represent an increase of $749,907 over the current fiscal year, or 4.15 percent. Despite the increase, local tax assessments relating to RSU 73 are anticipated to decline by $1.44 million. This is due to changes in General Purpose Aid statewide, a $1.35 million cash balance and a significant reduction in Jay's valuation.

Of the $18.8 million budget, $9.31 million will be paid for by the local towns. Another $7.97 million will be paid for by the state, with $1.5 million coming from other sources, mostly a $1.36 million cash balance.

The state revenue service previously approved a $61.55 million reduction in Jay's valuation for 2016, 2017 and the 2018 proposed valuation under the "sudden and severe" provision, due to changes at the Verso Androscoggin Mill. The reduction in valuation results in more state support for RSU 73 and less local funding through the Jay assessment.

Under the proposed budget, Jay's local tax assessment would decline by $1.39 million, as compared to the current fiscal year, down to $5.66 million. Livermore's assessment would go to $1.91 million, a decrease of $36,000; Livermore Falls' assessment would go to $1.73 million, a decrease of $2,900.

Those figures do not account for the Adult Education program. As that program is requesting $45,000 per town, down from last year's $50,000, each community would see a further $5,000 decrease in their local tax assessment.

Included in the proposed $750,000 increase in expenditures, is $720,000 for increases in Special Education expenditures. Tina Collins, the director of RSU 73's special services department, said at the March 1 meeting that the increase chiefly stemmed from three areas: reductions in federal money that had been deferring local and state funding, additional out-of-district placements and the creation of a day treatment program for elementary students.

Colllins said that the district had five new students that had come into RSU 73 with individual education plans that require out-of-district placements. Those placements are expected to cost a combined $135,000 in tuition - hiking that line to $275,000.

RSU 73 is also seeking to create a behavioral program for approximately 12 to 12 students in grades 2 to 5, hiring a Special Education teacher and two Ed Techs, as well as utilizing time from other specialists. That program, which is budgeted at $183,000, would run out of Spruce Mountain Elementary School. It was an attempt at earlier intervention for troubled students, Collins said, as well as ensuring that their peers in other programs could focus on their own work. In addition to being better for students, Collins and some board directors noted, earlier intervention provided greater potential to avoid costs later in each participating students' education.

The budget also includes an initial payment associated with the proposed, $5.87 million energy efficiency renovation for RSU 73 buildings. Debt service expenditures would actually decrease, however, due to the retirement of the Spruce Mountain Middle School project debt. More details can be found here.

The district-wide budget meeting, where residents of the three towns vote to set the budget, will take place on April 5 at the Spruce Mountain Middle School in Jay at 6 p.m.. The validation referendum would follow on April 24 in all three towns, with residents either approving or rejecting the action taken at the April 5 meeting.