RSU 9, 73 schools to close for next two weeks

Regional School Unit 9 and RSU 73 schools will be closed for students for the next two weeks. The announcements come as a number of districts across the state are closing or limiting access to school facilities in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19.

On Saturday, Maine CDC announced additional presumptive positive or preliminary presumptive positive test results for the 2019 novel coronavirus, bringing the state's total number of positive test results up to six. Cases are confirmed by the U.S. CDC - "presumptive positive" references positive tests for the virus in a state lab, while "preliminary presumptive positive" refers to a positive test from a non-governmental laboratory. Maine CDC has also reported more than 90 negative tests.

The decision to close the schools from March 16 through March 27 was made pro-actively, RSU 73 Superintendent Scott Albert announced via a letter posted to the district's website Sunday, noting that the district had no confirmed cases of COVID-19.

"This is meant as a deterrent and is the district being pro-active," Albert wrote, adding that the district would keep the community updated via its website, school messenger service and local media. "Also please understand that this decision was not made lightly as I understand the burden that it will put on many of our families in our community."

Albert indicated in the letter that, beginning Tuesday, the district would be feeding area students with bagged breakfasts and lunches at locations throughout the district's three towns. Those locations and times will be released Monday afternoon.

RSU 9 administrators indicated Sunday that its schools would be closed to students from March 16 through March 27 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In order to organize our staff, we will meet tomorrow to review procedures," the notice on the district's Facebook site read. "We understand that families will have questions. We will reach out as soon as we have more details to share."

Local districts have already cancelled non-school functions making use of their facilities as well as extracurricular events and restricted building access to non-employees. All local superintendents have indicated that they remain in contact with state officials regarding COVID-19.