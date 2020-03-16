Update: Schools announces student meal pick-up sites

[Update 3:07 p.m.] - Regional School Unit 73 has announced its food pick up sites and times on its website.

RSU 73 Breakfast Lunch Spots

Primary School - 8 to 11 a.m. - pickup @ gym entrance with ramp

High School - 8 to 11 a.m. - pickup door @ number 10

Central Office - 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Bus #1

Picks up meals at High School @8:30 a.m.

Bean’s Corner 9:00 to 9:30 a.m. (50)

North Jay Fire Department 9:45 to 10:30 a.m. (50)

Returns to High School 10:45 a.m.

Bus #2

Picks up meals at the High School @9 a.m.

St Rose Church 9:30 to 10 a.m. (100)

Meadow Brook 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. (100)

Pike’s Mallard Mart 11:00 to 11:30 a.m. (100)

Returns to High School 11:45 a.m.

Bus #3

Pick up meals at the High School @9:15 a.m.

Drop off meals to central office 9:25 (50) a.m.

Brettun’s Variety 10:00 to 10:30 (50) a.m.

Return to High School 10:45 a.m.

RSU 78 is also arranging the delivery of food and other services to families that are in need. A bus will come to the following locations to deliver breakfast cereal and bag lunches.

Magalloway town office: 9:30 to 9:50 a.m.

Oquossoc (tennis court area): 10:50 to 11:15 a.m.

Rangeley Town Office: 11:30 to 11:50 a.m.

Sandy River Town Office: noon through 12:20 p.m.

Families are asked to contact the school at 864-3311 or by emailing kdolbier@rangeleyschool.org as soon as possible if they would like to have breakfast and lunches so an adequate amount can be prepared.

###

FARMINGTON - Starting Tuesday, March 17, Regional School Unit 9 families can pick-up healthy, pre-packed meals at the locations listed below. Meals will be packed to go and offered in a “drive-thru” or “walk-up” basis to promote social distancing. All meals are free for anyone under 19 years old and children do not need to be present to pick-up meals for them.

Meal pick-up will continue until further notice. Each lunch served will also have a breakfast meal for the following day. Friday meal packs will have meals for the weekend.

Sites and routes may change as needed. For questions, please contact Deb Nightingale at dnightingale@mtbluersd.org or call 207-779-9612.

Pick-Up Locations

W.G. Mallett School – Student drop-off area, 11 to 11:45 a.m. Monday-Friday

Mt. Blue High School – Front entrance, 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday-Friday

Academy Hill School – Main entrance, 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday-Friday

Cape Cod Hill School – Front entrance, 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday-Friday

Bus Route Pick-Up Locations

Farmington/Temple/New Vineyard - Monday-Friday

11 a.m. Leaving from Mt. Blue Campus

11:10 to 11:15 a.m. Madore’s Market

11:20 to 11:25 a.m. Temple Town Hall

11:50 to 11:55 a.m. Our Village Market, New Vineyard

12:10 to 12:15 p.m. Grant Lee’s, Fairbanks Rd.

12:15 to 12:20 p.m. Foothills Heights Apartments, Fairbanks Rd.

Return to Mt. Blue Campus

Wilton/Weld - Monday-Friday

11 a.m. Leaving from Academy Hill School

11:05 to 11:10 a.m. United Methodist Church, Main St. Wilton

11:15 to 11:20 a.m. Old Barclay’s Building, Weld Rd.

11:35 to 11:40 a.m. Weld Town office/Post Office

Return to Academy Hill School

Farmington/Chesterville - Monday-Friday

11 a.m. Leaving from Mallett

11:05 to 11:10 a.m. Corner of Cascade Leisure Park & High St.

11:20 to 11:25 a.m. Church of Christ, Farmington Falls

11:40 to 11:45 a.m. Chesterville Town Garage

11:50 to 11:55 a.m. Chesterville Town Office

Return to Mallett

Industry/Starks/New Sharon - Monday-Friday

11 a.m. Leaving from Mallett

11:15-11:25 a.m. Head of Clearwater Lake

11:40-11:45 a.m. Starks Town Garage

11:50-11:55 a.m. Corner of Krebs Corner and Sandy River Rd.

12:10-12:15 p.m. Old New Sharon Town Office

Return to Mallett