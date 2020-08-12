RSU 9 board approves district-wide hybrid learning

FARMINGTON - Members of the Regional School Unit 9 Board of Directors met Tuesday evening to consider a revised proposal for heading back to school next month. The latest recommendation from RSU9 Administration is for all grades to return using a hybrid model- a mixture of virtual and in-class learning, with strict health safety regulations in place. Administrators also proposed a late start date of Sept. 8 to accommodate for the intensive amount of additional training that virtual teaching will entail. The recommendations were approved 13-2, with one board member absent.

Superintendent Tina Meserve said the changes in proposal were primarily prompted by results from the 1,700 parent surveys the district sent out earlier this month, as well as 392 staff surveys, and a virtual community forum held last week. Results from the parent surveys covered both ends of the spectrum as far as whether or not students should have to wear masks and remain socially distant. Those two aspects of health safety are non-negotiable however, for any style of in-person learning, Meserve said.

"It's uncomfortable, but if it gets us back to school it's worth doing," Meserve said.

Parents also showed concern about a lack of internet or technological access, as well as what remote learning will actually look like for their child in terms of support from the school. Many of the issues with internet access or at home technology will be addressed utilizing a $2.8 million federal grant. Wifi boosters, iPads and other equipment will be made available to those that need it, Meserve said.

A specific result of the parent survey weighed heavily in the recommendation for a district-wide hybrid model- only 46 percent of parents said they could reliably transport their child to or from school. The number of students needing to use the bus system would not allow for the 3-foot buffer that social distancing requires.

"It was a very difficult decision," Meserve told board members. "But we don't have another option that keeps kids safe."

The updated hybrid model will divide students into two cohorts based on last name, roughly. Meserve said they will adjust to keep the number of students even, and they will adjust for children from one family who have different last names. Kindergarten through eighth grade will alternate between in-school learning and using a virtual platform such as Seesaw and Google Classroom, while grades 9 through 12 will be organized into "blue" and "gold" groups which are then divided by last name. Groups will alternate days of remote learning and in-person learning, with all students learning remotely on Fridays.

Board member Scott Erb raised the question of families with children in various grade levels. Director of Curriculum Laura Columbia said the team spent hours trying to find a way to make this easier for parents, but with four different cohorts at the high school level, in addition to Foster Tech Center programming and students from sending schools, it was impossible to achieve this.

"This was the hybrid design that was most beneficial for all," Columbia said.

Students in programs that require significant support, such as some Special Education students, will be fully returning. Foster Tech will be working to provide students with enough in person hours to qualify for whatever credentials the student may be working toward, but the program may look different.

All families will have the option of being fully remote, and Columbia said extra attention will be given to those who are not coming into the school. Late Arrival Wednesdays will be put on hold for the year, with all school days running typical hours. There will be no after school activities or late bus for now, Meserve said, and all programming and procedures will be evaluated on a quarterly basis.

Due to the approved late start date of Sept. 8, some contractual language will need to be worked on, Meserve noted. Currently students are required to get 175 days of instruction, and staff members are required to have five days of professional development. Starting school one week later will adjust those numbers, but Meserve said that many schools across the state are facing this same issue and the Department of Education will potentially adjust the number.

As prompted by a board member, Meserve reported that all teachers as of last month had signed their reasonable insurance for returning. She is due to meet with 19 teachers about specific requirements for teaching in person- such as requesting to not cover lunch duty, or requesting certain personal protection equipment. The hybrid model will require teachers to be in school for their regular schedule. If an individual finds that not possible, Meserve said taking a leave of absence for the year is an option.

Details are still being addressed about what would happen if a positive case of COVID-19 is reported in the district, or if a student comes into contact with a positive case. More details will be released soon, Columbia said.