RSU 9 board looks to the experts for grading system recommendation

FARMINGTON - Members of the Regional School Unit 9 board met Tuesday evening to continue the ongoing discussion of the district's system for grading and evaluating student progress. With a change in state law last month allowing school districts the option of choosing between a Proficiency Based Education model or more traditional models of evaluating, RSU 9 and districts across the state are being forced to make difficult decisions with summer vacation quickly coming to an end.

Since finding out about the change last month, the board has been working to better understand the different systems and how they work on a day to day basis. Parents, staff and students have followed the discussion closely, with more than 100 attending a public forum two weeks ago that addressed their questions and concerns.

Passed by the board last year at this time, the PBE model requires students to show proficiency in English, math, science and technology, social studies, health and physical education, visual and performing arts, world languages, and career and education development. A traditional diploma is based off a number of classes, with students meeting class objectives to earn credit. PBE uses a grading scale of 1 through 4, averaging each assignment equally for a final report, while more traditional scales range from 0 to 100 with various assignments carrying different weights.

The difficult decision has brought to light inconsistencies with both systems, with many parents and students expressing concern over the confusion and usage of assignment rubrics.

"Standards have been used for a long time, but before last year teachers didn't have to tie any assignments to a report. It was just a judgement. Last year teachers had to have data to back up the standard given. If we go back to the traditional grading system, we will still have the issues of inconsistencies that we've found," Curriculum Coordinator Laura Columbia said.

In a survey sent out to district staff on Monday, one of the top concerns for the upcoming year was the grading system. Of the 80 survey results received by Tuesday evening, the 1-4 grading system was rated as the lowest factor in student achievement and was rated as the most unused tool to assess student learning, as reported by board member Carole Coles. With teachers starting their school year in less than a week, the issue is likely to be unresolved for the first several weeks. Columbia estimated it would take a little more than a month to switch the district back to a traditional grading method if that was the final decision.

"I just think the cart slid in front of the horse on this one. We have problems that are not going to be corrected by next week, and students are feeling like they're part of an experiment. Community members, parents, teachers and students have all asked us to slow down until we have a model that might work well," board member Craig Sydney said.

After amending and voting down two different motions, the board agreed to extend the length of the meeting and passed a motion requesting a recommendation from Columbia, Superintendent Tina Meserve and the administrative team. The motion requested that the team "adopt a grading system of a core score and a standards based report" to be voted on at next week's board meeting. The motion passed 15-1 with Debbie Smith opposed.