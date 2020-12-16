RSU 9 Board of Directors approves interim administrators, two new hires

FARMINGTON - Regional School Unit 9 Board of Directors approved a recommendation for two internal transfers during Tuesday night's meeting, as well as the hiring of two new employees. Due to the mid-year transition, and the unique challenges of COVID-19, directors were asked to expedite the process.

The announcement last week that Mt. Blue High School principal Monique Poulin would be filling in as interim superintendent for the district left an additional gap in administration; the board approved the transfer of Assistant Principal Joel Smith to the position for the remainder of the school year. The interview process is currently in process for the assistant principal vacancy.

Two new hires were welcomed to the district- both specializing in Special Education, and both former University of Maine at Farmington practicum student.

"We're very excited to have two candidates, mid-year, for Special Education. These are hard positions to fill and we feel fortunate to have gotten them," Superintendent Tina Meserve said.