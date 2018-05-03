RSU 9 budget meeting for $35.5 million in proposed expenditures is May 7

FARMINGTON - Residents of the Regional School Unit 9 towns will assemble at Mt. Blue High School on May 7 to set the 2018-19 budget, deciding on $35.5 million in proposed, K-12 expenditures and $398,000 for Adult Basic Education.

The meeting will be held on Monday, May 7, at 7 p.m. at the Mt. Blue Campus. The validation referendum, either confirming or rejecting the budget set on May 7, will be held the following week on Tuesday, May 15 in all 10 towns.

The K-12 budget is proposed at $35,547,403, representing an increase of $1.9 million over the current fiscal year or 5.68 percent.

The budget would be funded by roughly $13.3 million from local town assessments and $21 million from the state allocation, an increase of $750,000. Also included in the budget, in addition to miscellaneous revenue, is $288,000 in funds donated by Richard Bjorn to benefit the Foster Career & Technical Education Center. The local assessments would provide an additional $792,000.

The proposed budget would result in a 6.25 percent increase in local assessments. Specifically, Chesterville would see a $116,428 increase to $1.05 million, or 12.4 percent; Farmington would see a $248,819 increase to $4.77 million, or 5.5 percent; Industry would see a $104,147 increase to $924,000, or 12.7 percent; New Sharon would see a $48,311 increase to $1.05 million, or 4.8 percent; New Vineyard would see a $42,515 increase to $743,000, or 6.1 percent; Starks would see an $83,029 increase to $463,000, or 21.8 percent; Temple would see a $6,129 increase to $425,000, or 1.5 percent; Vienna would see a $36,470 increase to $722,000, or 5.3 percent; Weld would see a $60,815 increase to $524,000, or 13.1 percent; and Wilton would see a $46,227 increase to $2.82 million, or 1.7 percent.

The budget includes a new program for grades K-5 students, seeking to address students considered dysregulated: examples provided by administrators include physical and verbal aggression toward staff and students, threats of self harm or "elopement" - in this context referring to students that are consistently fleeing the classroom and/or school, destroying classroom equipment or otherwise forcing the evacuation of other students from the class. The Pathways for All Learners program would utilize a Board Certified Behavior Analyst, a social worker, two teachers and six Ed Techs to teach a cohort of 16 students from across the district, probably separated into a K-2 and a 3-5 program. Principals have said they believed that students would graduate from the program when possible and return to their regular classrooms, with an additional eight to 10 students entering the program when spots became available. The cost of the program is roughly $460,000.

The budget also includes an additional Cascade Brook School teacher for Grade 3, relating to class size, part-time positions to bring American Sign Language and science teaching positions at the MBHS to full-time, an accountant in the business office and a part-time nursing position.

The budget also includes $288,000 in funds donated by Richard Bjorn; the first of two such donations. The funds will be used to support Foster Career and Technical Education Center programming, including expanding Composites to a full-time course, creating a pre-engineering course and an introductory program to Foster Tech for 8th graders and underclassmen.

The Adult Basic Education budget is proposed at $398,254. That represents a $22,000 increase over the current fiscal year. Of that budget, $174,000 is raised through the local allocation, an increase of $6,000 over the previous fiscal year.

In the week following the budget meeting, residents will cast ballots in all 10 towns at the validation referendum on Tuesday, May 15. A 'yes' vote will approve whatever budget is passed at the May 7 meeting, a 'no' vote will reject it.