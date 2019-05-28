RSU 9 budget set at $37.1 million

FARMINGTON - Roughly 200 voters approved a $37.1 million budget at a district-wide meeting Tuesday evening, as well as having Regional School Unit 9 join a regional service center.

The $37,125,036 budget represents an increase of $1.58 million or 4.44 percent over the current fiscal year. If validated at the June 11 vote, the budget would result in a local tax increase of $36,050, or .27 percent over the entire district.

In a presentation provided prior to the voters taking up the warrant with moderator Ron Aseltine, Superintendent Tina Meserve said that the budget would maintain existing programming, including teaching positions added last year due to additional students entering the district, and added additional supports for students. The budget utilized more than $1 million in additional state subsidy, Meserve said, with that increase related to the 118 students RSU 9 had added in the past two years and rising Special Education costs.

"We have a responsibility to make sure that every dollar we spend is spent well," Meserve said.

Historically, local assessments decreased by 2 percent in 2016-17, decreased by 2 percent in 2017-18, increased by 6.25 percent in 2018-19 (the current fiscal year) and the proposed budget would increase the local assessment by .27 percent this year.

Increases include adding a currently-active Cape Cod Hill School teaching position to the budget, after funding the position out of contingency this year, a half-time social worker position at Mt. Blue High School, a two-day-a-week nurse at W.G. Mallett, increasing a secretary position at Mt. Blue Middle School to full time and a behavioral ed tech interventionist and a quarter-time social worker at Cape Cod Hill School.

The budget also includes 2.5 percent increases in salary for teachers and 5 percent for support staff.

Special Education is expected to increase by $575,000, or 10.38 percent, to meet the needs of students within the district. Noting that Special Education costs had doubled since 2015, Meserve said that while the state had recognized the district's Special Education needs, state funding was still catching up. The district did receive an additional $292,000 in Special Education funding from the state this year.

The budget includes reforming the Pathway for All Learners program at the grade 3 to 5 level, by hiring a social worker and a Board Certified Behavior Specialist instead of the previously envisioned Special Education teacher and three ed techs. Instead of transporting students to a central location like the K to 2 program, the grade 3 to 5 program would bring services to students in their specific schools.

Two buses would be purchased if the budget were approved as presented. The combined cost to the district for both buses would be $51,000 on a $206,000 purchase thanks to the Volkswagen emissions scandal settlement, which would pay the bulk of the cost. Facility improvements would include safety upgrades such as cameras, doors, Americans with Disability Act playground equipment and traffic studies at Cascade Brook School, MBMS and MBHS.

If the budget is validated as proposed, Chesterville will see a $8,723 increase, or .83 percent; Farmington will see a $50,102 increase, or 1.05 percent; Industry will see a $8,695 increase, or .94 percent; New Sharon will see a decrease of $3,201, or a reduction of .31 percent; New Vineyard will see an increase of $21,846, or 2.94 percent; Starks will see an increase of $17,989, or 3.88 percent; Temple will see an increase of $7,347 or 1.73 percent; Vienna will see an increase of $8,559 or 1.19 percent; Weld will see a decrease of $27,352, a reduction of 5.22 percent; and Wilton will see a decrease of $56,657, or a reduction of 2.01 percent.

The Adult Education budget will increase from $398,000 to $423,000. The impact on the local allocation is an increase of $7,818.

Voters cast written ballots for Article 14, which raises local funding for the budget, with 190 in favor and 9 opposed.

More information on the budget can be found here by clicking on the "Mt. Blue RSD Budget Information 2019-2020" link. This includes budget presentations and documents, as well as video from the budget meetings.

Voters decided to have the district join the newly-created Western Maine Regional Service Center as a founding member, qualifying RSU 9 to recoup $104,000 in lost state subsidy in future fiscal years. While the state may move to eliminate that penalty, Meserve said, she still believed the service center was worth joining for other benefits, such as having the state pick up the cost of the state's student information system. As currently envisioned, RSU 9 would participate in professional development opportunities, similar to how it currently participates in the Western Maine Education Collaborative. RSU 9 would also participate in some Gifted & Talented program opportunities, Meserve said.

Voters also provided permission to the school board to spend additional state funds received after the budget meeting. Those funds could be used for additional programming, to fund reserve accounts or used to reduce the local education assessment.

That article relates to an issue that occurred last year where the district received additional funds for the Foster Regional and Applied Technology Center but couldn't spend them due to a lack of voter approval. Those funds will be used this year to support Foster Tech programming, as Career and Technical Education funding is now separate from the rest of the budget.

The validation referendum will be held in all 10 towns on June 11. The referendum is a yes/no vote: a 'yes' vote validates the budget passed Tuesday while a 'no' vote rejects it, effectively starting over the process.