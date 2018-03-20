RSU 9 cancels 10 late-arrival Wednesdays, sets last day of school

FARMINGTON - The Regional School Unit 9 school year will run until June 19 this year, assuming no more days are lost to storms, after the school board approved eliminating 10 late-arrival Wednesdays at Tuesday's meeting.

The school board unanimously approved a proposal to eliminate the last 10 late-arrival Wednesdays, running from April 11 to June 13, in order to make up two of the missed days in the 2017-18 school year.

State law requires high school seniors to attend school for 170 days, while underclassmen must attend 175 days. RSU 9 lost nine days this year, three of them in the past two weeks as March nor'easters swept through New England. Five extra snow days are built into the school calendar. That would put the last day of school on Thursday, June 21.

Superintendent Tom Ward said that it was important to end the school year as early in June as possible, in order to accommodate the Extended Year Program, and teachers preparing for the summer school classes. The Education Advisory Committee and Ward developed a plan to eliminate the late-arrival Wednesdays and recoup two days. That would make the last student day Tuesday, June 19.

Ward noted that the district appeared to have dodged at least one storm, as the nor'easter arriving this week is now forecast to pass to the south.

If the district does pick up another snow day, Ward said, he could apply for a waiver with the Maine Department of Education. Such a waiver might be granted due to the day RSU 9 lost back in October 2017. That lost day was due to powerful storm system that knocked out power across much of the state; the storm was later declared a disaster eligible for federal funding.