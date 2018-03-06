RSU 9 eyes March 20 budget unveiling, prepares ‘walk in’ plan

FARMINGTON - Regional School Unit 9 directors discussed the anticipated release of preliminary budget proposals on March 20 and a potential student walk out on March 14.

While directors have reviewed state revenue data and discussed the budget process schedule, administrators are still putting together a collection of initial proposals for the school board's consideration. At Tuesday's meeting, Superintendent Tom Ward said that he believed that administrators would complete that initial process next week, which would delay the presentation beyond the previously-scheduled meeting on March 13. The board will instead review that information on March 20, and will not meet next week.

Ward said that the budget proposal would seek to clearly connect new expenditures with new revenue, when applicable. For example, the budget is expected to include funds donated by Richard Bjorn to support Foster Career and Technical Education Center programs. The state's funding for Foster Tech will also be appearing as part of the ED 279 funding worksheet, and the district is currently in line to receive more funds for that cost center.

The budget is also expected to include a proposal for non-regulated elementary students. That program is expected to cost somewhere in the area of $300,000, Ward said Tuesday.

"We are working toward a budget that can meet the needs of students and also be appropriate for our communities," Ward said.

Directors did make one budget-related decision Tuesday, opting against creating an assistant superintendent position at RSU 9. Ward and directors suggested it made more sense to wait for the hiring of a new superintendent and allow that individual to weigh in on how district administration would be structured. Directors instead asked that the curriculum coordinator position, currently an interim one filled by Laura Columbia, be included in the 2018-19 budget. That position would be posted after Tuesday's meeting, Ward said. The Administrator Evaluation Committee would be responsible for screening applicants and selecting a candidate.

Ward said one reason for the March 20 budget review was that he had asked that administrators stay at their own buildings last week, in the wake of four students - three middle school and one high school student - being charged with terrorizing in relation to alleged shooting threats. Ward noted that the district had been consulting with law enforcement in relation to the alleged threats, as well as a national walk out event on Wednesday, March 14.

Students at schools across the country have scheduled a walk out event on March 14 in response to the Parkland, Fla. shooting and issues relating to it. The walk out will last 17 minutes, for the 17 victims of the Feb. 21 incident, and begin at 10 a.m.

At RSU 9 buildings, Ward said, the focus was going to be on the promotion of safer schools. Participation would be optional, Ward said, and those participating would not be punished.

District schools are insisting that those leaving their classes stay in the building. Having consulted with law enforcement, Ward said, the district believed that remaining inside would be safer for students participating in the 17-minute "walk in." Staff will be supervising all exits.