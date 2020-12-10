RSU 9 hires longtime administrator as interim superintendent

FARMINGTON — Regional School Unit 9 Board of Directors announced yesterday that they have determined who the interim superintendent will be; Mt. Blue High School principal Monique Poulin will assume the role beginning Dec. 28. According to the press release sent by board Chairperson Angela LeClair, Poulin is contracted to the position until June 30, 2021.

Poulin will be replacing Superintendent Tina Meserve who resigned from her position last week. She has served as principal at Mt. Blue High School since 2008, taking a three-year hiatus from 2014-2017 to work as principal at Skowhegan Area High School. Collectively, including her years at Mt. Blue Middle School, Poulin has worked for the district for nearly 20 years.