RSU 9 looking at regionalization of resources

FARMINGTON - Regional School Unit 9 is one of many schools in the state seeking to regionalize administrative and support services through the Department of Education's EMBRACE initiative. Superintendent Tom Ward recently updated board members on the progress of the district's centralization efforts at a meeting two weeks ago.

Schools have until next July to organize their resources such as administration personnel, programming and curriculum, substitute teachers and support staff, professional development, as well as central office staffing, into one central hub to be used by multiple districts. The Maine Department of Education is naming the collaborative approach EMBRACE, or- "enabling Maine students to benefit from regional and coordinated approaches to education to help focus conversations, visions, and goals that improve education for all Maine students." The service centers would act as a one-stop-shop for administrative duties and would encourage more district to district collaboration for programming.

"The Department’s goal is to improve educational services for students," DOE Director of Communications Rachel Paling said. "This can be achieved by repurposing savings to enhance existing educational programs or to develop new programs, which can save more money in the long run by better serving students or by developing new services or programs for students otherwise unattainable by individual districts."

As of now, districts are receiving a $135 per-pupil allocation from the state for system administration purposes. That number will be reduced to $92 per-pupil in the fiscal year 2018-19, under the Citizen's Initiative legislation. The initiative aims to redirect the funds toward more "direct support for student learning" opportunities such as salary and benefits for classroom teachers, special teachers of reading or mathematics, guidance staff and librarians.

"These administrative reductions will occur regardless of whether a district participates in a regional center. At the same time, more state money will be directed to teaching and learning. Forming a regional center is an opportunity to earn an extra incentive allotment. The state is not asking districts to pay penalties; we are giving districts who regionalize additional funding," Palin said.

As the per-pupil administrative funds decrease over time, down to $47 per-pupil in the 2019-20 fiscal year, funding for districts that are members of the regional service center will increase - going from $46 per-pupil in the 2018-19 FY to $94 in the 2019-20 FY.

A bill has been put in place to extend the July 1 deadline - supporters hope for more time to figure out the process. The state is encouraging creative thinking when it comes to the forming of the centers, as long as the they offer services in at least two of the required categories. The services may include things such as accounting and payroll administration, special education programs, technology support, tutoring and extended school year and superintendent services.

"It's not an easy task. It's a tremendous process," Ward said of the process.

For RSU 9, however, some of the heavy lifting has already been taken care with the formation of the Western Maine Education Collaborative in 2006. The collaborative includes 13 other schools and provides easy access to shared resources such as transportation, personnel and training opportunities- already doing much of what the service centers require.

Ward said the 13 schools involved with the collaborative are waiting to hear back from the state as to weather or not the resource hub will qualify as a service center. If so, not much will change for RSU 9

"We're basically in limbo right now. We're hoping to use it as a base and we could make changes if needed to qualify," Ward said.