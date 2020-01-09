RSU 9 partners with UMF for student art show

FARMINGTON - Elementary students from Regional School Unit 9 have teamed up with the University of Maine at Farmington to produce "Art Madness"- an exhibition of work from budding second through fifth grade artists.

The show is the brain child of RSU 9 elementary art teacher Kendra Stenger who worked with more than 550 students from Cascade Brook, Academy Hill and Cape Cod Hill Schools. The show includes a varied selection of art media including, painting, mixed media, drawing, weaving, sculpture, ceramics, printmaking and some large-scale collaborative work. Content ranges from works of abstract art, observation studies, self-portraits, cultural symbolism and Maine lighthouse studies.

“When I explained to the students that their artwork was going to be in a real art museum, their eyes widened with surprise,” said Stenger. “Displaying student work in a professional setting shows the students that I believe their art is worthy of such space and location. Students gain confidence and feel ownership by being a part of their community.”

An opening reception, free and open to the public, will take place this evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the display will run until Feb. 7.