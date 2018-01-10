RSU 9 receives $470,000 donation to fund Foster Tech programs

FARMINGTON - Regional School Unit 9 directors, educators and students gave a standing ovation to a local business owner at Tuesday's board meeting, after the district announced it had received a $470,000 donation to fund Foster Career and Technical Education Center programming over the next two years.

The donation from Richard T. Bjorn has significance beyond the two-year window, as vocational programs funded locally for two years qualify for full reimbursement. State-approved programs at Foster CTE are paid for by the state, rather than with funds appropriated from the local assessment.

Superintendent Tom Ward said that he met with Bjorn, the owner of Kyes Insurance, before the holidays and that they talked about improving student access to Foster CTE programs. In the past, the board has discussed expanding popular programs such as the Composites program or adding pre-engineering courses. Those additions have always been cut as part of the budget process.

"This is just amazing," board Chair Jennifer Zweig-Hebert said, noting that it was easy to see the "enthusiasm and passion" of many Foster CTE students. "Some of the decisions we've made have just been heartbreaking."

Funds would go toward supporting some of those programs. A total of $20,000 would be donated each year to expand Composites to a full-time course, something that the district says will help address the constant waiting list that accompanies that program. Those funds would augment another $10,000 the district has secured in other outside sources to support the expansion.

Another $60,000 per year would go toward paying for a pre-engineering instructor and supplies to create that program. The campus currently has space for the program and even some relevant equipment, but hasn't been able to fund the necessary teaching position.

Another $60,000 per year donated by Bjorn would support a new introduction program for 8th graders, freshmen and sophomores. That yearlong program, which would include a full-time teaching position, would focus on the four CTE areas currently offered at Foster Tech.

Bjorn, who spoke briefly at the board meeting, highlighted that outreach program as a particular need, saying that it was critical the district get younger students interested in CTE programming.

The funds donated by Bjorn include $65,000 to pay for either a small bus or van and a driver to transport students to local businesses as part of their CTE program. Ward noted that the district had been challenged in the past in providing transport for students, such as nursing program participants to Franklin Memorial Hospital, or taking trades students to job sites. The district's goal is to place more CTE program students in businesses in the community.

More funds would be donated to support the Mt. Blue FIRST robotics team, which has previously operated on money collected via fundraising. A total of $20,000 would be donated in each of the first two years into Foster Tech's supple line, with that money supporting the team and paying for entry fees. Team coach and Computer Technology teacher Richard Wilde and his current team's students were on hand to applaud Bjorn.

An undetermined amount of funding would be supplied to support the development of a specialized training facility for local police and fire departments. The concept of an "all hazards" training facility is a longstanding one, with the school board approving an initial planning process last year. A committee of local public safety personnel and campus staff has formed, and most of the supplies, utility and equipment costs for the facility is expected to be covered by grants.

Both Farmington Police Chief Jack Peck and Fire Chief Terry Bell have indicated their support for the project in the past, saying it was a need for the entire state. Currently there are only seven training sites for firefighting statewide and even fewer for law enforcement. For Foster Tech, the building would assist the school's firefighting program.

Bjorn's donation would provide an estimated $10,000 for the initial site design work.

It isn't the first donation made by Bjorn that will benefit RSU 9. Bjorn, who noted Tuesday that he himself had previously served on a school board, has previously provided funds that supported the campus' turf athletic field and the auditorium.