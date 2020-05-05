RSU 9 recognizes seniors from a distance

FARMINGTON - Driving around the greater Farmington area, it's hard to miss the blue and gold signs swaying on the front lawns of many homes. The signs mark the homes of Mt. Blue Campus seniors- 173 in all- and were placed there by RSU 9 faculty, parents and community members striving to find ways to honor the graduating class.

This time of year would typically be busy for the students, from class trips and prom night, to final matches and performances. Not to mention graduation. Mt. Blue still has June 14 marked as graduation day, but Principal Monique Poulin said they haven't decided yet what that day will actually look like. Like most schools across the state, Poulin are her staff are awaiting guidance from the state.

"We're batting around a lot of ideas. We're hoping for some sort of in-person graduation, where students wear their caps and gowns and cross the stage to get their well-earned diploma," Poulin said.

The graduation committee put out a survey to the graduating seniors, asking them for input on the occasion. Poulin said the overwhelming response was to do something together, as a class, the way they have done for the last four years of their lives.

While the idea of gathering 173 students, plus supervising staff or parents, is nearly impossible, Poulin and the staff at Mt. Blue High School have been working around the clock to find other ways to recognize the momentous occasion. The yard signs were the result of some creativity, and a persistently positive attitude according to Poulin, of Administrative Assistant Kerri Dwyer. Dwyer gathered a team of other staff and parents to put out the 173 signs, covering all ten towns that the district includes.

Other ideas such as recognizing each individual student on social media, and posting senior pictures in a public location, are still on the table.

"Things are just so much harder to do from a distance. We do this work because we thrive on our relationships with each other and our students and a full campus community. Not being able to see each other and the students has been very difficult," Poulin said.