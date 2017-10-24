With all 10 towns reporting, RSU 9 budget passes

[Updated 8:38 p.m.] FARMINGTON - Regional School Unit 9's $33.6 million budget cruised through a relatively easy validation process Tuesday night, winning approximately two-thirds of the voters' approval and ending one of the longest budget processes in recent memory.

The final, unofficial tally, with all 10 towns reporting, was 1,934 votes cast in favor of the $33.6 million budget approved at the Oct. 11 meeting, and 1,142 votes cast in opposition.

The budget passed with approximately 63 percent of the vote, or a margin of 792 votes. Three towns voted down the budget, Chesterville, New Sharon and New Vineyard, while the town of Weld actually tied with 44 votes in favor and 44 votes opposed. The other six towns - Farmington, Industry, Starks, Temple, Vienna and Wilton - voted in favor of the proposed budget.

While there were a few internal changes due to the needs of three students, the budget's bottom line is identical to the proposed expenditures presented to voters at a meeting on Sept. 5. More than 300 voters attended that meeting and voted to reduce the school board's recommended budget by nearly $1 million; flat-funding most cost centers as compared to the 2016-17 fiscal year.

That Sept. 5 meeting triggered a significant jump in voter interest that continued through the rest of the budget process. Letters to the editor and comments about the budget spiked, and a rally was held in support of the district by students on Main Street. Roughly 4,500 voters cast ballots at the Sept. 12 referendum with approximately 65 percent of voters rejecting the flat-funded budget; that margin eclipsed the combined margins of the previous six budget votes held over the past three years.

The Oct. 11 budget meeting drew more than 500 residents who overwhelmingly supported the school board's proposed budget.

Turnout for Tuesday's vote was down from the Sept. 12 referendum's total by a little less than 1,500 votes, but the margin between the yes/no votes, juxtaposed from the previous referendum's strong 'no' vote, remained a roughly two-thirds split.

Chesterville: 91 yes and 131 no.

Farmington: 821 yes and 342 no.

Industry: 91 yes and 52 no.

New Sharon: 150 yes and 159 no.

New Vineyard: 56 yes and 81 no.

Starks: 137 yes to 16 no.

Temple: 76 yes and 43 no.

Vienna: 87 yes and 27 no.

Weld: 44 yes and 44 no.

Wilton: 381 yes and 247 no.

Total: 1,934 yes and 1,142 no, or 3,076 total votes cast.

The school board has a Thursday meeting scheduled, regardless as to the outcome of tonight's vote.

Results for the third validation vote (which failed on Sept. 12)

Chesterville: 168 yes and 166 no

Farmington: 565 yes and 1,243 no

Industry: 60 yes and 139 no

New Sharon: 227 yes and 210 no

New Vineyard: 99 yes and 78 no

Starks: 24 yes and 156 no

Temple: 58 yes and 123 no

Vienna: 41 yes and 124 no

Weld: 44 yes and 79 no

Wilton: 322 yes and 575 no

Total: 1,608 yes and 2,893 no, or 4,501 total votes cast.

Results for the second validation vote (which failed on July 25)

Chesterville - 55 yes and 172 no

Farmington - 555 yes and 442 no

Industry - 54 yes and 71 no

New Sharon - 95 yes and 204 no

New Vineyard - 25 yes and 90 no

Starks - 111 yes and 23 no

Temple - 50 yes and 69 no

Vienna - 51 yes and 40 no

Weld - 32 yes and 38 no

Wilton - 262 yes and 280 no

Total - 1,290 yes and 1,429 no, or 2,719 total votes cast.

Results for the first validation vote (which failed on June 13)

Chesterville - 61 yes and 183 no

Farmington - 644 yes and 501 no

Industry - 65 yes and 89 no

New Sharon - 139 yes and 207 no

New Vineyard - 31 yes and 109 no

Starks - 84 yes and 19 no

Temple - 65 yes and 75 no

Vienna - 61 yes and 57 no

Weld - 34 yes and 52 no

Wilton - 273 yes and 349 no

Total - 1,457 yes and 1,641 no, or 3,098 total votes cast.