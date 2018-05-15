RSU 9 budget passes, with all towns reporting

The RSU 9 budget validation vote appears to have passed this evening, by a total vote of 1,552 in favor and 1,174 opposed.

Voters in the 10 towns that comprise the Regional School Unit 9 school district went to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots on a $35.5 million budget.

That budget, approved on May 7 at the district-wide budget meeting, would represent an increase of $1.9 million over the current fiscal year or 5.68 percent. New items in the budget include teaching and support positions, staff and support for the Pathways for All Learners program and funds donated by Richard Bjorn to benefit the Foster Career & Technical Education Center.

In total, not including Bjorn's donation and some other miscellaneous funds, the budget would be funded by roughly $13.3 million from local town assessments and $21 million from the state allocation, an increase of $750,000. It would result in a 6.25 percent increase in local assessments.

The validation referendum asks voters if they either support or reject the budget set at the district-wide meeting. A 'yes' vote confirms the budget for the next fiscal year, a 'no' vote rejects it, effectively restarting the process.

Results will be posted here as they come in:

Chesterville: 71 yes, 158 no

Farmington: 690 yes, 329 no

Industry: 74 yes, 65 no

New Sharon: 119 yes, 161 no

New Vineyard: 34 yes, 82 no

Starks: 83 yes, 15 no

Temple: 64 yes, 56 no

Vienna: 69 yes, 30 no

Weld: 31 yes, 41 no

Wilton: 317 yes, 237 no

Total (final): 1,552 yes, 1,174 no