RSU 9 school board approves new course score system

FARMINGTON - The Regional School Unit 9 school board approved the use of a 0 to 100 course score, tied to content standards, at Tuesday evening board meeting.

The proposal was one of three options considered by the administration over the past week. Last Tuesday, the school board voted 14 to 1 in favor of directing the administration to develop a system that included a core score and a standards-based report, in an attempt to address some concerns within the educational community. Both parents and staff had argued that the 1 through 4 system did not offer adequate granulation for student achievement - as two assignments that both meet a standard but vary significantly in quality could receive the same grade - and teachers said the 1-4 system was the most unused tool to assess student learning, per a previous survey.

After the board voted to include a core score system, the administration developed three options and presented them to staff, grades 6 through 12, this week. Those are the grades that will be impacted by the new system; the younger-age students receive a standards-based report card. Staff were asked to rank the options in accordance to their preference, and were also asked if they believed that the options could work.

Sixty-nine of the staff members supported Option 2, which was eventually adopted by the school board. Option 2 attached a scoring range to assignments, based on whether the student met, partially-met or exceeded the standard based on the assignment's rubric. Those specific ranges are still being determined, but they will encompass the traditional, 0 to 100 score. Teachers would then award a numerical grade within the associated range for the assignment. A student's course score would be an average of those assignment scores.

A course score of 60 would pass a course. However, students would still need to at least partially-meet every standard to receive credit. Curriculum Coordinator Laura Columbia said that one option would be to use the Incomplete marker through PowerSchool to indicate when a student was not meeting a standard; RSU 9 has used that tag in the past for similar purposes.

Option 1 was similar to last year's system, although a number of improvements discussed over the last few weeks would have been included. Sixteen staff members voted for that option. Option 3 was a more direct translation to a core system: basically, meeting, exceeding or partially meeting standards would correlate to specific grades, rather than ranges. Twenty-three staff members voted for that option.

Columbia said that staff "overwhelmingly" indicated through the survey that Option 2 would work, even if it wasn't their first choice. On Tuesday, teachers brought in the first units of their classes and set up some examples using the new grading system. Staff also generated some potential scoring systems and brainstormed other improvements. Previously, the school board and administrators had discussed improvements from last year's system, including making sure rubrics and scoring was consistent across the district, providing opportunities within each assignment for students to achieve the best-possible "exceeds the standard" result, providing clearer deadlines for assignments and improving the lines of communications between staff, students and parents.

Directors in support of the new system said that they liked that it provided granulation, it featured the 0 to 100 grading scale and that it provided teachers with some discretion. A number of directors said that they were grateful that staff input had been considered.

"I think this is exactly what we asked for," Director Angela LeClair of Wilton said.

Those opposed to the system suggested it was just converting numbers across the existing system. Director Lidie Robbins said that the new system would continue to use rubrics and standards, and was basically a practice in conversion rather than a different system.

"The reality is that we're here on Aug. 28," Director Scott Erb of Farmington said. "We're not going to get something that pleases everyone." It was up to the board to continue to question and improve the system going forward, Erb said.

Director Iris Silverstein agreed, saying it was important that the discussion continue.

"The intention is to continue to explore these issues, to monitor these issues, and we appreciate that there will be need for adjustments," Silverstein said.

Superintendent Tina Meserve noted that no recommendation was being issued at this time in regards to the Proficiency-Based Diploma. School districts are waiting for the legislature to undergo an examination and qualification of a new law that allows districts to issue a traditional grade diploma - that law goes into effect on Jan. 1. Among other issues, Meserve said, different options for diplomas have different graduation requirements. The district intends to address the PBD issue in the coming months.

Director Heather Ahern-Huish said that the district should consider whether grades could be retroactively applied for the former freshman class.

Twelve directors were in favor of a motion to approve the new system. Directors Robbins, Betsey Hyde of Temple, Craig Stickney of Chesterville and Jesse Sillanpaa of Industry were opposed.