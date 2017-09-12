RSU 9 school budget vote: New Sharon now reporting

FARMINGTON - Mt. Blue Regional School District is holding its third validation vote for the 2017-18 budget today in all 10 towns. Polls will close for towns at 6, 7 or 8 p.m. tonight.

A "yes" vote will approve the $32.6 million budget set at the Sept. 5 meeting. A "no" vote rejects it, effectively restarting the process. More details about today's vote, including poll times, and the budget can be found here.

Towns currently reporting unofficial, preliminary results this evening include: New Sharon.

Results will be posted, as they come in, here:

New Sharon: 227 yes and 210 no

The school board has a Thursday meeting scheduled, regardless as to the outcome of tonight's vote.

Results for the second validation vote (which failed on July 25)

Chesterville - 55 yes and 172 no

Farmington - 555 yes and 442 no

Industry - 54 yes and 71 no

New Sharon - 95 yes and 204 no

New Vineyard - 25 yes and 90 no

Starks - 111 yes and 23 no

Temple - 50 yes and 69 no

Vienna - 51 yes and 40 no

Weld - 32 yes and 38 no

Wilton - 262 yes and 280 no

Total - 1,290 yes and 1,429 no, or 2,719 total votes cast.

Results for the first validation vote (which failed on June 13)

Chesterville - 61 yes and 183 no

Farmington - 644 yes and 501 no

Industry - 65 yes and 89 no

New Sharon - 139 yes and 207 no

New Vineyard - 31 yes and 109 no

Starks - 84 yes and 19 no

Temple - 65 yes and 75 no

Vienna - 61 yes and 57 no

Weld - 34 yes and 52 no

Wilton - 273 yes and 349 no

Total - 1,457 yes and 1,641 no, or 3,098 total votes cast.