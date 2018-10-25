RSU 9 School Safety Committee holds public forum

FARMINGTON - A presentation given by the Regional School Unit 9 School Safety Committee Wednesday night gave interested community members the chance to review the district's emergency policies and procedures and ask questions of committee members.

The committee is comprised of 25 people from different constituents within the community, including representatives from the Franklin County Sheriffs Department, the Wilton and Farmington Police Departments, Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, Department of Corrections, many administrators from RSU 9 and others. The group meets on a monthly basis to review safety practices within the school district, as well as discuss recent current events that pertain to school safety and bring up any specific concerns.

Wednesday's forum was the first presentation of its kind, though facilitator Mt. Blue Middle School Principal James Black said the committee hopes to host informational meetings more frequently to keep parents and community members up to date.

Last year RSU 9 staff members took part in a training provided by the FPD on appropriate responses to active shooter situations. The "Avoid, Delay, Defend" training had the goal of empowering staff members to take proactive steps when in an active shooter scenario, Sergeant Edward Hastings said. Chief Jack Peck added that the training is free and available to any agencies or businesses within the community, and trained a total of 1,000 people in the county just last year.

"We are taking this very seriously. The safety of the students and staff here is paramount and we are proactively working on and staying aware of the threats that are out there," Peck said. "We're keeping our districts as safe as possible."

The committee also highlighted the 'dos' and 'dont's' for parents and students in an emergency situation. Examples of what to do are to follow directions from emergency personnel and to wait for information from school officials or law enforcement, while some don'ts included not to drive to the location of the emergency and not to post inaccurate information on social media. RSU 9 Superintendent Tina Meserve said the district will strive to share ongoing information with parents to keep them in the loop of what is happening during an emergency situation.

Questions or comments can be emailed to schoolsafety@mtbluersd.org.