RSU 9 students share love of science

FARMINGTON - A collaboration in its second year brought Mt. Blue High School seniors together with Grade 5 students at Cascade Brook School Tuesday morning to play, explore and learn together in the name of science. The senior physics class students traveled from Mt. Blue Campus to the cafeteria of CBS, with examples of their learning in tow to share with their younger peers through "Science Inspiration Stations."

Each station exemplified a different topic the students had learned throughout the school year. Station activities ranged from mixing up slime to learning about women in the field. Fifth graders had the opportunity to see lessons from the classroom in action, after learning about inventions and simple machines.

"We want to get them thinking about the future. It's promoting learning, but also showing them that playing with science is really important. Plus it gets them excited for high school and shows them that 'physics' isn't a scary word," Grade 5 teacher Tina Davis said.

Students were allowed to roam from station to station as they pleased, giving them the additional opportunity to connect with older students and ask questions informally. The seniors, in turn, were naturally required to fully understand the station activities they were teaching.

"I think it's fun. I love watching them have their minds blown," senior Brianna Jackson said.

Jackson and her partner Rebecca Harmon were running a station focused on magnetics and the Lenzs Law.

"It's cool. They know what we're talking about," Harmon said.